In 1966 a comedy film was released called “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians are Coming.” The premise of the film was that a Russian spy submarine inadvertently ran aground off the New England coast. The Russian surveillance was compromised and the result was a comedy of errors.

Fifty years later, we find a real-life situation where Russian surveillance and actual interference with our lives has been discovered. Unfortunately, the result is not a comedy of errors.

On Dec. 29, the federal government released a Joint Analysis Report of the situation, the product of analytic efforts between the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

This report provides technical details regarding the tools and infrastructure used by the Russian civilian and military intelligence services to compromise and exploit networks and endpoints associated with the U.S. election, as well as a range of U.S. government, political, and private-sector entities.

We recently observed the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. We were vulnerable because we let our guard down. We ignored the evidence pointing to a Japanese attack.

In the modern world, we are not likely to see a physical attack on America by another nation state. However, a cyberattack could result in a serious disruption to our daily lives.

While there are many potential cyber attackers, Russia certainly understands how to wage cyber warfare. Just like Pearl Harbor, we have let our guard down.

To find evidence of this, all we have to do is review President Obama’s 2012 comments to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he would have more ability to negotiate with the Russians about missile defense after the November election.

As part of the political campaign in 2012, Mitt Romney was critical of President Obama’s approach to dealing with Russia. In the 2012 presidential debates, President Obama said that, although the Cold War is over, Mr. Romney wanted to return to the policies of the 1980s.

In President Obama’s second term, his administration engaged more in appeasement than in effectively negotiating with the Russians. This has encouraged the Putin regime to pursue increasingly aggressive foreign policies aimed at disrupting the West and spreading Russia’s political influence.

If you think that I am being overly harsh on the Obama administration, consider the following positions taken:

The abandonment of the missile defense system for Poland because it offended Putin.

The capitulation to the Russian demand at the United Nations regarding the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

Drawing a line in the sand with Syrian President Assad’s use of chemical weapons and then doing nothing when chemical weapons were used.

Hitler was emboldened in Munich in 1938 by Neville Chamberlain’s actions. France sat by idly in 1938, choosing to focus on internal partisan political bickering.

Likewise, Putin perceives that the United States will only engage in token actions in response to aggressive Russian activity. Unfortunately, our response is eerily similar to that of Britain and France in 1938.

Our lives are built around technology. As discussed extensively in the Joint Analysis Report, Putin knows this, and his Russian henchmen are targeting government organizations, critical infrastructure entities, think tanks, universities, political organizations and corporations.

I recently attended a seminar on cybersecurity. The instructor pointed out that the Russians are at the forefront of cybercrime, and most contemporary cybercrime uses Russian-developed software.

There is even off-the-shelf cybercrime software available for those who can read Russian instructions.

Certain Democrats are using the situation to explain why Hillary Clinton lost the election. Many Republicans, for the most part, are breathing a sigh of relief that the RNC was not hacked and are downplaying the significance of the danger.

President-elect Trump seems to take the Alfred E. Newman approach, saying that “no computer is safe” and that, for intelligence officials, “hacking is a very hard thing to prove.”

Maybe the Donald is sly as a fox, making it seem like he doesn’t care while he clandestinely pursues counter-attacks against the hackers.

However, the extent to which Trump has business ties to Russia is not exactly clear, and one has to wonder whether what we see above the waterline is a clear picture of the ship’s true situation, or whether there is a dark secret below the surface.

Experts familiar with Russian hacking activities question whether Trump’s responses are actually emboldening Russian efforts to increase their cyber activities.

I am certain that the American public generally does not comprehend the true magnitude of the issue and the potential threats posed.

Hopefully, our government does and will set aside partisan wrangling to take the appropriate actions to minimize future adverse consequences.

It’s not that Russians are coming; the Russians are here.

Jim de Bree is a Valencia resident.

  • Ron Bischof

    There’s no question that the Obama Administration’s hubris and naiveté toward an aggressive Russia had them outmaneuvered in multiple international instances, Jim. It certainly had our allies and enemies scratching their heads.

    I’d take care describing the compromise of DNC and John Podesta email accounts as Russian “hacking”. The former used laughably poor email security practices, i.e. simple, shared passwords, etc. and the latter answered a phishing email, giving their credentials away. These types of simple compromises occur thousands of time a day and are perpetrated by criminals ensnaring the gullible. Once access is obtained, the information has a market value. Wikileaks provided a platform to publish factual emails from the DNC and Clinton campaign. Those entities are decidedly NOT the U.S. Government. Nor were any voting machines or tallies in the Presidential election affected.

    I likely have a few phishing email in my morning inbox right now. It’s highly improbable they’re the actions of a sophisticated nation state intelligence operation.

    • Jim de Bree

      I never said the DNC or Podesta were hacked by the Russians; you may have read more into it than what I said. The Clintons, Podesta and the DNC did not appear to have the requisite contemporary cybersecurity in place thereby making them vulnerable to exposing their data to unauthorized parties. I never said that any of our election process was hacked by anyone.

      What I said is that certain Democrats are seeking to use the Russian hacking as an excuse to explain why their flawed candidate lost the election. The problem with this is that it is a distraction– a point that is likely not to be true. This risk is that such falsehoods will be the central focus of an investigation and will cause us to take our eyes off the real problem–perhaps derailing the investigation before it gets started. Putin would love to see that, just as Hitler loved the French internal political squabbles that distracted them from recognizing Hitler’s true intent.

      I am also a little troubled that Trump is not worried about the threat. Is it because he doesn’t comprehends the true nature of the situation or is it because he has undisclosed ties to the Russians? He has no investments in Russia, but it appears that the Russians have invested in his deals, bailing him out by infusing equity into his deals when debts became due. They also purchased a number of his condo properties at a time when they were difficult to sell. See http://time.com/4433880/donald-trump-ties-to-russia.

      I am not saying that Trump has done anything wrong, but I find it bizarre that Trump is so dismissive of our intelligence apparatus.

      Getting back to the point of my column, the Russians are the leading edge of cybercrime. Read the DHS/FBI report. The speaker at the conference to which I refer in my column went through numerous examples of Russian hacking of US businesses. Furthermore, much of the malware that is used by others has Russian origins.

      The extent to which the Russian government is involved, or whether they are passively allowing their citizens to commit cybercrime is unknown to the American public.

      Finally, the fact that your e-mail is being phished by some party who is not likely to be the actions of a sophisticated state agency is an interesting point, but I fail to see its relevance in response to my column. Obviously, the Russians are not the only ones in the phishing and malware business and hacking your personal e-mail is obviously not likely to be undertaken by the Russian government. I hate to break it to you, but you are not that important! 🙂

      • Ron Bischof

        Thanks for attempting to clarify this, Jim:

        “This report provides technical details regarding the tools and infrastructure used by the Russian civilian and military intelligence services to compromise and exploit networks and endpoints associated with the U.S. election, as well as a range of U.S. government, political, and private-sector entities.”

        When you used the term “associated with the U.S. election”, I took that to be the DNC and Clinton campaign accounts. Did you intend but not write about other election entities?

        From what I’ve read, Trump hasn’t been briefed yet by our intelligence services, so I’m going to reserve judgement until he is.

        I agree that Russia and proxies are very active in cybercrime and industrial espionage, The Chinese and other governments are as well.

        My point about my email is that phishing attacks are pedestrian and every Gmail account holder receives them, including John Podesta. However, unlike the DNC and Clinton campaign, I don’t delegate my internet security to the incompetent. 😀

        • Jim de Bree

          The election is the theater bringing the issue to life, but the real issue and the real threat are multifaceted. I am concerned that the election will become a political sideshow that will obscure the real issue.

          When I wrote the column I actually had not thought about it in any context other than that of the hacked e-mail. I find the potential hacking of the voting equipment to be so far fetched that it did not merit much thought.

          The issue here is being viewed through a partisan lens. Hillary and her supporters are dealing with a major case of cognitive dissonance rationalizing her defeat. Trump is very defensive when people say the Russians helped him win and seeks to avoid the underlying issue.

          • lois eisenberg

            “Democrats plan nationwide mobilization against Trump agenda
            Senator Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow about how Democrats plan to mobilize Americans across the country in opposition to the Donald Trump agenda where it conflicts with popular American values.”

            To repeat the value of this plan :
            “Democrats will oppose Donald Trump’s agenda where it conflicts with popular American values.”
            Again with popular American values!!!!!

            HERE COMES BERNIE !!!!!!!

  • Gil Mertz

    The Russians have bee actively hacking for years. So has China. So has every enemy of America. The United States is doing exactly the same thing to them. This practice will continue despite Obama’s fake outrage and sanctions against Russia despite no conclusive evidence. Obama has known about Russia’s activities for months but ignored it because he was so sure Clinton would win the election. Only now does he pretend to be upset about it.

    In all of the Democrat’s whining and the daily reports in the media, no one has explained exactly how the alleged hacking impacted the election. After their humiliating defeat in November, they are just exploiting this fake news to explain how they all got it so wrong about the election and also to de-legitimize Trump as the next President.

    And notice – Democrats and their allies in the media are not upset about the lies and corruption that groups like Wikileaks exposed or has anyone refuted their findings. They’re just upset and embarrassed that they got caught. The mainstream media would have never told us about the things Wikileaks revealed.

  • Gil Mertz

    “Democrats will oppose Donald Trump’s agenda where it conflicts with popular American values.”

    Can anyone name anything the Democrats have done that is popular with the American people? Democrats have lost most state legislatures, most governor races, the House of Representatives, the Senate, and now the White House because of their “popular” agenda.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Republicans are about to feel Obama’s pain on Obamacare — and he knows it
    The president knows the political minefield that awaits the GOP. His advice to Dems: let Republicans hang themselves.”

  • Gil Mertz

    Lois, as the Republicans try to help Americans by cleaning up the healthcare disaster they are inheriting from Barack Obama, the Democrats and the media will be only too happy to blame them for their mess. I think that was Obama’s plan all along when he kept pushing out the full implementation of his scheme until after he left office. As has been rightly said, Obamacare is on life support and the Democrats will try to make the GOP the doctor of record.

    And what is your party thinking when they insist you can’t keep the good parts of Obamacare without the bad parts? So sad how they’re putting party politics ahead of reasonable and creative solutions to help the American people.

  • lois eisenberg

    “GOP huddle lacks details on repealing Obamacare “

  • Brian Baker

    Testing.

  • Gil Mertz

    Brian, notice how fast Kraut’s column got completely pulled after our comments?

    So much for free speech.

  • lois eisenberg

    “January 5, 2017 11:02 AM EST – Responding to a question at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing about how President-elect Donald Trump’s comments on U.S. intelligence have affected “morale,” Cyber Command Chief Admiral Mike Rogers expressed concerned that a lack of confidence from leadership could cause the intelligence “workforce” to quit. (Reuters)”

    WHAT HAVE WE GOTTEN OURSELVES INTO WITH THIS MAN CALLED TRUMP??????

  • lois eisenberg

    “Donald Trump isolates himself by living in a state of denial on Russia”
    Of course he is!
    Being a puppet he is obeying his masters orders !!!!!

    • Ron Bischof

      Perhaps the Russians have deployed a secret weapon that causes TDS.

    • Gil Mertz

      Deploy the restart button!

      • Ron Bischof
        • Gil Mertz

          LOL, Ron. Clinton was just upset that Russia was one of the few countries should couldn’t scam for millions of dollars into her purse while serving as Secretary of State. Could you imagine the cash haul she could have netted for her personal gain if she was POTUS?

    • Ron Bischof

      Obama had more “flexibility”.