In 14 days, Donald J. Trump will ride into the White House atop a historic wave of American anger fueled by the tyrannical liberal policies of the past eight years.

In doing so, he’ll have control of both houses of Congress, along with a majority of state legislatures and 31 governorships. While I didn’t vote for President-elect Trump, I’m happy to admit the future of America currently looks, well, great.

But the question remains, will the GOP truly and sincerely engage to help President Trump make it so?

Or will the GOP continue the fraudulent and failed RINO bipartisanship policies of the past?

That this is even still a question means it’s crucial we conservatives be vigilant as we guide President Trump in the direction that best represents our principles and protects our liberty well into the future.

The GOP must not get caught up cheering on President Trump’s every pronouncement and praising his every action as the Second Coming, but we also must not unnecessarily obstruct him.

Even with all that GOP control, we must consistently steer President Trump to the right to prevent him lurching left, as he’s naturally inclined to do. It’s no secret the Democrats will try to hamper us at every turn, so we must not allow him to surrender to them under the guise of compromise.

Will the next four years be easy? Not likely. History tells us where ideology is concerned, the left never stops, never gives up.

We can be sure Barack Obama and his leftist minions will be there to criticize and undermine the Trump administration every step of the way. Obama will not go quietly into the night as his all-important “legacy” is dismantled; therefore, the GOP must be ready to counterpunch in support of Trump and his policies.

Now begins the time when we Republicans must hold President Trump and Congress accountable. Now is the time for action, not reaction.

Our GOP representatives were sent to Washington, D.C., with a mandate from The People to “shake things up” and to “drain the swamp” so America may be made great again.

We can “Make America Great Again” by having more liberty and less government. It is, however, up to the GOP and us citizens to make sure they do just that. We are the only ones who can pick up the pieces of liberty and nurture it back to health — and we can do so informed by our conservative principles because we know on a fundamental level that liberty is the only cure for the poison that is tyrannical liberalism.

To that end, it’s imperative that President Trump gets to work as quickly as possible to “restore prosperity to our country, secure our communities and bring honesty to our government” by implementing at least these five policies:

1. Cancel every unconstitutional Obama Executive Order – any EO implemented by a phone and a pen can be rescinded by the same. Getting back to constitutional governance is a good idea and a huge step in the right direction.

2. Replace Justice Scalia – picking a viable nominee from the Supreme Court nominee list is absolutely vital. There’s no question that President Trump must find a solid conservative replacement “who will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

3. Repeal/replace Obamacare – fully repeal/replace the Affordable Care Act with health savings accounts; allow the purchase of health insurance across state lines; allow states to manage Medicaid funds; cut FDA red tape for drug approval.

4. Reduce/remove regulations – lift burdensome environmental and structural roadblocks for industries, agriculture and energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, that have been unnecessarily delayed for too long.

5. Immigration reform and enforcement – end “sanctuary cities and states” by canceling all federal funds to them; remove criminal illegal immigrants; suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where vetting cannot reasonably be done; secure the U.S. border; enforce existing immigration laws.

While these are not the only policies that need to be implemented, they are five policies the GOP should have no qualms about supporting. We have to start somewhere, after all.

One thing is certain: While the Trump years won’t be easy, they will be unforgettable — and likely highly productive — if the GOP truly decides to help President Trump make it so.

Gwendolyn Sims is a project manager at Stark Social Media and a Santa Clarita resident of nearly 20 years.

  • lois eisenberg

    Will the GOP ‘Take America Back’?
    Yes it will !!
    The regression will be devastating !!!!

    • Ron Bischof

      WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress certified Donald Trump’s presidential victory Friday over the objections of a handful of House Democrats, with Vice President Joe Biden pronouncing, “It is over.”

      House Democrats objected to the votes from at least 10 states, raising issues of voter suppression as well as American intelligence showing that Russia tried to sway the election in favor of Trump. In each case, their objections were denied because they didn’t have the support of any senators.

      All 538 electors met in their respective state capitals in December to cast their votes. Friday’s vote count made it official. Biden presided over the count in his role as president of the Senate.

      Trump finished with 304 electoral votes and Democrat Hillary Clinton got 227. There were seven protest votes for other candidates. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

      As expected, Mike Pence was elected vice president.

      Trump and Pence are to be sworn in on Jan. 20.

      As the votes were announced for state after state, Democratic members of the House stood up to object. But in each case, no Democratic senator would join them, and Biden cut them off.

      “There can be no debate,” Biden said repeatedly.

      Under federal law, if at least one senator and one House member object to the vote from any state, the House and Senate will meet separately to debate the merits of the objection.

      http://bigstory.ap.org/article/a0fa1d1cdc1144159c9c3c0bb10e19d1

  • lois eisenberg

    “Given that the Republicans in Congress have offered nothing more than the lies of their own manufactured outrage to justify the haste and glee with which they are about to dismantle Obamacare, their actions can only be seen as a final act of political retribution against a president they never accepted or planned to work with in good faith.”

    The GOP will take America down an unhealthy ( pun intended) road to regression !!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “Trump Says Focus on Russian Hacking Is a ‘Political Witch Hunt”
    How does that feel Donald ??????

  • Gil Mertz

    Even before President-elect Trump takes office, Barack Obama is already telling Democrats not to cooperate to improve the healthcare law. This is disgraceful. Once again the call to Democrats is to put their political party over what’s best for the American people. Obama and his party have had six years to get this right and failed. Why are they so dead-set against looking at some fresh and creative ideas to make it better?

    And after Trump proved that you can stand against the liberal media and hopelessly corrupt leaders like Obama and Clinton and win, plus having to see Obama’s middle finger in their faces for the last eight years, I’m encouraged that the GOP will find some guts and stand with Trump.

    • Jim de Bree

      Gil, I think the ACA is a bi-partisan failure. The issue has become emotionally charged. It was poorly written and that is clearly the Democrats’ fault as the Republicans had nothing to do with the original legislation. Perhaps it was designed to fail so that a single payer system could be forced down our throat.

      The Republicans took control of Congress and could have fixed it, but they chose to make a political football out of it causing the program to be problematic for many. Remember the fix has to come from Congress, which the Republicans controlled for much of the Obama presidency.

      Now they control it all, but have no coherent plan for replacement. They have however, stirred up their base into thinking that the ACA is an abomination. There are many good provisions included in the ACA, but there are some terrible flaws. We have to be sure that the “fresh and creative ideas” don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.

      • Brian Baker

        I couldn’t disagree more, Jim. You wrote that “The Republicans took control of Congress and could have fixed it”, but that’s not at all the case, as Obozo was president the entire time and NOTHING they could have enacted would have survived his absolutely guaranteed veto.

        As to there being “no coherent plan for replacement”, well… what do you expect? The new Congress has JUST taken office, and Trump’s not even sworn in yet. This isn’t a situation with an out-of-the-box solution, though several facets of a plan have been released that I think do have great promise.

        But Obozocare’s an absolute fiasco that’s become unfortunately embedded in our economy, and it’s going to take some time to unravel. Somewhat of a Gordian Knot.

        • Jim de Bree

          Actually Brian, there is a difference between leadership and partisan bickering. The Republicans did the latter. They have had years to propose workable solutions that likely would have had veto-proof bi-partisan support. Now the Republicans take office and offer no proposals that have been thought through. You say that the new Congress just took office, so what do you expect? Well what about the old Congress? The same people are in control of the new Congress. Honestly, they were not interested in solving the Obamacare dilemma. They wanted talking points for the 2016 election.

          You are right, there is no out of the box solution, but the Republicans have not really even come up with anything that is going to work. Many Democrats want to force a single payer solution down our throats, but there are enough Democratic members of Congress who serve swing states that they would be forced to accept a revised ACA that levels the playing field for all stakeholders in the healthcare system. Leveling the playing field is what Reagan’s policies were all about, but today’s Republicans apparently lack the understanding needed to design a best of class system like Switzerland, the Netherlands or Australia.

          We know from experience in other countries that a multi-payer system like Obamacare can work, so it need not be the absolute fiasco to which you refer. Obamacare has many good aspects, but it was gutted by lobbyists.

          • Ron Bischof

            I disagree, Jim. The premise of Obamacare is actuarily unsound and it was bound to fail (adverse selection death spiral). Thus, the only way to maintain function was with ongoing taxpayer subsidies. I agree with your assumption that the ongoing and likely increasing subsidies were designed to lead to the “efficiency” of a single-payer national health service. This has been the “Progressive” objective for 100+ years.

            Republicans could never have put ACA on a rational footing that Obama would sign or with enough Democrat support to override a veto. Therefore, there efforts were focused on winning elections to provide a basis for real reform.

            The post-election statements by Obama and Democrat leadership are confirming of this perspective.

    • lois eisenberg

      “Even before President-elect Trump takes office, Barack Obama is already telling Democrats not to cooperate to improve the healthcare law. This is disgraceful.”

      On Inauguration day January 2012 “the old boys club” was having a private
      meeting pledging to make President Obama a one term president and to
      obstruct him in any way that they could !!!

      Talking about party before country this is a perfect example!!!!!!

      That was not only disgraceful it was also shameful, appalling and lacked
      integrity, morals and ethics!!!!!!

  • Jim de Bree

    I think repealing the ACA and replacing it with HSAs is not going to work as presently envisioned, and I ‘ll bet that the Republicans back off of that promise.

    Also, I was wondering which “fraudulent and failed RINO policies” you are referring? Specificity would greatly enhance the persuasiveness of your statement.

    • Gil Mertz

      Another thing that isn’t going to work is childish, political slogans such as “Making America Sick Again”. The Democrats obviously learned nothing from the November election that Americans are tired of the political games and want to see changes in Washington. Their mocking and arrogance will win over no one.

      Jim, how could the Republicans have fixed Obamacare in Congress when they had the chance?

  • Gil Mertz

    Well said, Jim. Here is where I think Trump can make a difference because of his lack of loyalty to either party. He’s already stirred up some of the GOP by saying there are good parts of the healthcare law that we should keep. I think he will look at it more from a business decision which is what it’s needed all along.

    It boggles the mind after six years of failures how quickly Obama, the Democrats, and the media are ready to assign the blame to the Republican Party even before they begin to try fixing it.

  • lois eisenberg

    “After Security Meeting, Trump Admits Possibility of Russian Hacking”

    Wondering how much he understood of the Security meeting??????

  • Gil Mertz

    Poor naive Lois. The Russians are hacking 24/7. So are we. But no one has told us how their alleged hacking impacted the election. How did the Russians change anyone’s mind? How did they change the vote count?

    The bitter poll that Democrats simply cannot swallow is that Hillary Clinton was too corrupt and the Democratic agenda was too far left for the American people to accept….therefore it HAD to be the Russians! I hope you lefties keep chasing that rabbit instead of looking in the mirror.

  • Ron Bischof

    “Essential” according to whom, Mr. Shalom? You’ve written your column on this topic, have you not?

  • Gil Mertz

    Ed, where were you when conservatives expressed concerns about Hillary Clinton taking in millions from foreign countries while the acting Secretary of State? Talk about a conflict of interest!

    And where were you when Clinton’s private email server was exposed? Talk about the risk to national security!

    You’re selective outrage is fooling no one, except possibly your fellow Democrats who will believe anything if it helps their political cause. (See Benghazi video)

  • Ed Shalom

    Gil, thank you for your criticism, although it seems that the pot is calling the kettle black.

    Since you bring up Libya, you should recall that Hillary
    testified under oath for 9 hours before Congressional committees, and they
    never laid a glove on her…Our diplomats were NOT in Libya because she used a
    lie like WMD to invade Libya.

    However, Trump is on record as saying that Bush out and out lied about WMD, IMHO to deal with his neuroses about trying to be a man like his Daddy. And the consequence of Bush’s war of lies was the murder of 5,000 brave young American soldiers, the murder of up to 1,000,000 innocent Iraqi civilians, and the theft from our national treasure of perhaps $ 5,000,000,000 dollars. As an aside, Bush murdered 12 young men from the SCV, and you cannot claim Hillary is responsible for even 1 of the 4 deaths in Libya.

    For your edification, a portion of a Trump interview with Wolf Blitzer is pasted below (I agree with Trump that Bush should have been impeached, IMHO for treason, and believe it would have been appropriate to enforce the death penalty for this highest form of treason):

    Blitzer, Oct. 15, 2008: Nancy Pelosi, the speaker?

    Trump:
    Well, you know, when she first got in and was named speaker, I met her. And I’m
    very impressed by her. I think she’s a very impressive person. I like her a
    lot. But I was surprised that she didn’t do more in terms of Bush and
    going after Bush. It was almost — it just seemed like she was going to really
    look to impeach Bush and get him out of office, which, personally, I think
    would have been a wonderful thing.

    Blitzer: Impeaching him?

    Trump:
    Absolutely, for the war, for the war.

    Blitzer: Because of the conduct of the war.

    Trump:
    Well, he lied. He got us into the war with lies. And, I mean, look at the
    trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant. And
    they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And, yet, Bush got us into this
    horrible war with lies, by lying, by saying they had weapons of mass destruction,
    by saying all sorts of things that turned out not to be true.

    (CROSSTALK)

    Blitzer: Their argument is, they weren’t lying, that that was the
    intelligence that he was presented, and it was not as if he was just lying
    about it.

    Trump:
    I don’t believe that.

    Blitzer: You believe that it was a deliberate lie?

    Trump: I don’t believe it. And I don’t think you
    believe it either, Wolf. You are a very, very intelligent young man. I don’t
    think you believe it either.

    • Ron Bischof

      Is it appropriate at this juncture to share your theories about 9/11, Mr. Shalom?

  • Bill Reynolds

    Above all, protect America’s sovereignty! Excellent write-up Gwen!!

  • Ed Shalom

    This e-mail is for Gil and the other Republican conservatives, who as we know, claim to live by deeply held principles, including a veneration for human life.
    As such, when they wish to point the finger at Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for mis-managing the message when 4 Americans were killed in Libya, it may be useful to remind them of the 10 brave young Americans (in the SCV alone) who were murdered by the lies of GW Bush identified by Trump.
    These 10 young men are not just numbers, but have names, and would alive in our community today, were it not for the treasonous and murderous acts of this Republican president.
    Their names and brief descriptions are excerpted below the dotted line. There is no room here to provide this information on all the 5,000 Americans murdered by Bush, nor the 50,000 he caused to be maimed and injured for life, nor the approximately 500,000 innocent Iraqi civilians murdered by Bush.
    And, I must ask, what is the most reprehensible thing the SCV could do to dishonor our heroes, and besmirch their name ? Here’s a hint: we should honor Congressman “Warbucks” McKeon by naming a street in his honor. In this way, each time we drive to Sam’s Club, we will pay homage to this cheerleader for the Iraq War, and his dis-service as Chairman of the Armed Services committee. In addition, the SCV should honor Warbucks McKeon (he has moved out of the SCV to peddle his murderous influence in Washington DC) by flying banners across Valencia Blvd. with the message “Thank You, Buck”. (I spoke out at the SCV city council meeting to express my outrage that city funds were spent to honor a murderer.
    Where are your values, conservatives ?
    ————————————————————————————————
    War Fallen from SCV

    February 29, 2016 – 10 Fallen Soldiers

    Name,
    Age, Branch, Date of Death

    SSG Brian Cody Prosser 28 Army December 5, 2001
    Staff Sergeant Brian Cody Prosser of Frazier Park was a Green Beret soldier
    assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group. At age 28, SSG Prosser
    was killed by friendly fire when an Air Force B-52 dropped a one ton bomb after
    an air strike was called in on nearby Taliban forces in Kandahar, Afghanistan
    on December 5, 2001. Staff Sergeant Prosser was awarded the Bronze Star w/V
    Device, Army Commendation Medal, 8 Army Achievement Medals, 3 Good Conduct
    Medals, Purple Heart, and numerous other citations. He’s buried in Arlington
    National Cemetery.

    PFC Cole W. Larsen 19 Army November 13, 2004
    Pfc Cole W. Larsen of Saugus served with the 272nd Military Police Company in
    and around Baghdad and Fallujah, Iraq. During his second tour of duty at age
    19, while escorting fellow soldiers on November 13, 2004, a civilian truck
    collided with his armored military vehicle causing it to roll over and kill
    him. Pfc Cole Larsen had been awarded the Bronze Star. He’s buried at Eternal
    Valley Cemetery in Santa Clarita, California.

    Lance Cpl. Richard P. Slocum 19 Marines October 24, 2004

    Lance Corporal Richard P. Slocum of Saugus joined the Marine Corps right out of
    High School and he served in a combat role with the 3rd Marine Division in
    Iraq. At age 19, he was killed while manning a machine gun in the turret of a
    Humvee when it accidentally crashed trying to avoid a barrier near Abu Gharib,
    Iraq on October 24, 2004. Lance Corporal Slocum is buried at Eternal Valley in
    Santa Clarita, California.

    PFC José Ricardo Flores-Mejia 21 Army November 16, 2004

    Pfc. José Ricardo Flores-Mejia of Santa Clarita served with the 25th Transportation
    Company, 25th Infantry Division. At age 21, Pfc. Flores-Mejia was killed
    November 16, 2004 in Mosul, Iraq when an improvised explosive device hit his
    convoy. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, among numerous other
    citations. Pfc. Flores-Mejia’s son was born just days before he was killed. Pfc
    Flores-Mejia is buried at Eternal Valley Cemetery in Santa Clarita, California.

    Spec 4 Dennis L. Sellen, Jr. 20 Army February 11, 2007

    Sgt. Dennis L. Sellen, Jr. of Newhall at age 20 served with the 1st Battalion,
    185th Infantry Regiment and was killed in gun accident near the Kuwaiti border
    in Umm al Qasr, Iraq on February 11, 2007. Reportedly, a fellow soldier
    accidentally discharged his weapon while cleaning it following a combat
    mission.

    PFC Stephen E. Colley 22 Army May 16, 2007

    Spec 4 Stephen E. Colley of Valencia served in Iraq with the 4th Infantry
    Division; resulting from depression, he committed suicide on May 16, 2007, six
    months after returning home from Iraq.

    Sgt John Michael Conant 36 Army April 10, 2008

    Sgt. John Michael Conant of Saugus was a 15 year Veteran of the US Army who
    served with the 4th Infantry Division; he served two tours of duty in Iraq as a
    combat medic. Sgt. Conant passed away in Colorado Springs on Thursday, April
    10, 2008 (circumstances are unknown). Sgt. Conant is buried at the Punchbowl
    National Cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii.

  • Gil Mertz

    Ed, our criticism of your leaders is only the “pot calling the kettle black” if we were defenders of Mr. Trump at all costs. Not sure where you were during the primaries but while you and your fellow Democrats were defending Hillary Clinton despite indisputable evidence against her, conservatives were criticizing and condemning Donald Trump consistently. Unlike you, we did not put a political party ahead of what was best for America.

    Having addressed your baseless charge of hypocrisy, can you please address two questions for me?

    1. What specific lies did George Bush tell that led to the murder of 5,000 Americans? (And be careful, Ed. If you say WMDs, you’ll be calling every leading Democrat at that time a liar, including Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Ted Kennedy, and yes, even Hillary Clinton who also voted FOR the war.) What else you got?

    2. During Hillary Clinton’s testimony about Benghazi when you thought no one “laid a glove on her”, it was confirmed that she believed on the night of the murders that it WAS a terrorist attack and that a video had NOTHING to do with it.

    So here’s my question, Ed. For weeks, long after the “fog of war” had been removed and everyone knew it was a terrorist attack, Mrs. Clinton continued to tell the American people that it was a “spontaneous attack over a video”. Why would she deliberately tell such a lie over and over again when she KNEW this wasn’t true?

  • Ed Shalom

    Gil:

    Thank you for making specific assertions, and for organizing them. I will attempt to
    mirror you remarks in my responses (For clarity, my responses are preceded by the word “RESPONSE”. Citations from other sources are in quotation marks; the remainder is your own post)

    (First Item)
    Not sure where you were during the primaries but while you and your fellow Democrats were defending Hillary Clinton despite indisputable evidence against her, conservatives were
    criticizing and condemning Donald Trump consistently. Unlike you, we did not put a political party ahead of what was best for America.”

    RESPONSE: It is not true that Democrats did not criticize Hillary Clinton, but mostly true that they did not condemn her. There is a genuine explanation for this: the lies, slanders, and
    distortions of Donald Trump were so awful that many of the leaders in his own
    party condemned him.

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
    (2nd Item)
    1. What specific lies did George Bush tell that led to the murder of 5,000
    Americans? (And be careful, Ed. If you say WMDs, you’ll be calling every
    leading Democrat at that time a liar, including Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Ted
    Kennedy, and yes, even Hillary Clinton who also voted FOR the war.) What else
    you got?

    RESPONSE:
    First of all, I could direct you again to Trump’s remarks – if he was off
    base in making these claims, and unfair to Bush, he should apologize (it was REALLY helpful though in the debates, in forcing Jeb to either endorse or reject the claim that his brothers lies got us into the Iraq war, and throwing him out of contention).

    Secondly, you are incorrect in assertion that Ted Kennedy
    supported the Iraq invasion:

    From The Associated Press
    Friday, June 2, 2006;

    “WORCESTER, Mass. — Sen. Edward Kennedy on Friday declared his
    vote against the Iraq war the best he has cast since being elected in 1962.
    The Massachusetts Democrat also predicted that his party would
    regain control of both chambers of Congress this fall. “

    Third, but most compelling, is that while it is true that some
    Democratic leaders voted to give Bush authority to invade Iraq, they did so
    as a consequence of being lied to by Bush and his administration. Unfortunately,
    like a few of our allies, they were totally misled by Colin Powell’s lies to
    the UN. Powell did NOT assert we had suspicions of WMD: he claimed we had
    hard, incontrovertible evidence of amounts, locations, and so on. He had
    grave reservations about the quality of this evidence, since most of it was
    single sourced, coming from a disreputable liar whose code name was “Curveball”:

    “The German intelligence officials responsible for one of the
    most important informants on Saddam Hussein’s suspected weapons of mass
    destruction say that the Bush administration and the CIA repeatedly
    exaggerated his claims during the run-up to the war in Iraq.

    Five senior officials from Germany’s Federal Intelligence
    Service, or BND, said in interviews with The Times that they warned U.S.
    intelligence authorities that the source, an Iraqi defector code-named
    Curveball, never claimed to produce germ weapons and never saw anyone else do
    so.

    According to the Germans, President Bush mischaracterized Curveball’s information when he warned before the war that Iraq had at least seven mobile factories brewing biological poisons. Then-Secretary of State Colin L. Powell also misstated Curveball’s accounts in his prewar
    presentation to the United Nations on Feb. 5, 2003, the Germans said.

    Curveball’s German handlers for the last six years said his
    information was often vague, mostly secondhand and impossible to confirm.”

    Here’s the bottom line: are Congressmen who are fooled by lies
    equally culpable with those who tell them, esp. the Executive branch of the
    US government, under the guise of patriotism and national security ? Who
    provided the primary impetus for the Iraq invasion: Bush or Congressional
    Democrats ?

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    (3rd Item)
    2. During Hillary Clinton’s testimony about Benghazi when you thought no one
    “laid a glove on her”, it was confirmed that she believed on the
    night of the murders that it WAS a terrorist attack and that a video had
    NOTHING to do with it.
    So here’s my question, Ed. For weeks, long after the “fog of war” had
    been removed and everyone knew it was a terrorist attack, Mrs. Clinton
    continued to tell the American people that it was a “spontaneous attack
    over a video”. Why would she deliberately tell such a lie over and over
    again when she KNEW this wasn’t true?

    RESPONSE: Please read my post about the lives stolen away from our
    city, our country, and the world. Is your only retort the false analogy of
    comparing Hillary’s statements AFTER 4 lives were lost in Benghzi with the
    5,00 young Americans murdered as a direct consequence of lies by Bush ?

    Is that all you’ve got ?

    • Gene Walker

      Edna Shalom: “Secondly, you are incorrect in assertion that Ted Kennedy
      supported the Iraq invasion”

      Who said Kennedy supported the war?

    • Ron Bischof

      “…since you proclaim you are the ultimate manifestation of goodness and wisdom…”

      A risible straw man, Mr. Shalom. You beg the question as well and do not prove that Ms. Sims made any such assertion. Do you really believe that anyone with online experience can be baited with such amateur level tactics?

      Also, why would anyone be drawn in by your off-topic invitations? Shouldn’t you instead submit your own column on topics you wish to discuss, as Ms. Sims did?

      As I’d stated previously, with every post you reveal more about your character and capacity for intellectual honesty.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election,” a joint intelligence report released Friday found — but Donald Trump maintained it had “absolutely no effect” on his election win over Hillary Clinton.”

    “After weeks of denial, Trump finally acknowledged Russia was involved in the hacking. The turnaround came after meeting with top intelligence officials at Trump Tower on Friday.”

    If the dim-wit had meet with the intelligent officials when he should have and not try to control something he didn’t know anything about this denial debacle would of been
    short lived !!!!

    FOLKS GET READY FOR A DIM-WITTED REPUBLICAN ADMINISTRATION !!!!!!
    DON’T FORGET THE LAM DUCK REPUBLICAN CONGRESS !!!!!!

    • Ron Bischof

      “LAM [sic] DUCK…”

      It’s always a treat to note the intellectual prowess of a post like this, Ms. Eisenberg!

      You set the bar for your team. 😀

  • lois eisenberg

    “One of the report’s key judgments is that “Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him.”

    “Moscow did so in part because it “developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump,” who as a candidate repeatedly praised Putin and advocated policies in Syria and Europe strongly favored by the Kremlin.”

    But the report also attributed Russia’s efforts to Putin’s hostility toward Clinton, a former senator and secretary of state whom he blamed for inciting mass protests against his government in 2011 and 2012.”

  • Gil Mertz

    Lois, what was leaked about Hillary Clinton or any other Democrat that wasn’t true?

  • lois eisenberg

    “Donald Trump Calls on Russia to Find Hillary Clinton’s Missing Emails”

    “Donald J. Trump encouraged Russia at a news conference to find Hillary Clinton’s missing correspondence. ”

    “Donald J. Trump said that he hoped Russian intelligence services had successfully hacked Hillary Clinton’s email, and encouraged them to publish whatever they may have stolen, essentially urging a foreign adversary to conduct cyber espionage against a former secretary of state.”

    “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Mr. Trump said during a news conference here in an apparent reference to Mrs. Clinton’s deleted emails. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

    THE DENIER OF RUSSIAN HACKING ADVOCATING THE SAME TYPE OF HACKING IS QUITE IRONIC!!!

    TAKE HEED AMERICA YOU ARE DEALING WITH A VERY SICK MAN !!!!!

  • Gil Mertz

    Lois, while no one questions your authority of what “sick” is, you still didn’t answer my question. What was leaked about Hillary Clinton or the Democratic Party that was not true? What does it say about the mainstream media that most Americans had to depend on outside sources to learn the truth about Clinton and all the corruption within the Democratic Party?

    And speaking of dodging questions, Ed, we noticed how you vanished when asked to explain why Hillary Clinton continued to lie repeatedly for weeks about a video in Benghazi when she knew all along that it was a terrorist attack. It’s OK, Ed. We all know why she did it and it was a national disgrace. But consider this Ed, if Clinton would deliberately lie about a terrorist attack that murdered Americans, what else would she lie about? (See personal email server. See Clinton Foundation.)

    • Ed Shalom

      Gil:

      Whether or not Hillary Clinton lied AFTER 4 Americans were killed in Benghazi, my point has been, and which you persist in ignoring, is that what you perceive as a criminal act dwarfs what a Republican president has done in the recent past, which is to MURDER 10 brave young men from our city, and 5,000 brave young Americans from our country…

      So, here’s your QUIZ QUESTION # 1:

      For the following 10 people who came from our city, please tell us:

      Where are they now ?

      1. Brian Cody Prosser __________________

      . Cole W. Larsen __________________

      3. Richard P. Slocum __________________

      4. José Ricardo Flores __________________

      5. Dennis L. Sellen, Jr. __________________

      6. Stephen E. Colley __________________

      7. John Michael Conant __________________

      8. Ian Timothy D. Gelig __________________

      9. Jake W. Suter __________________

      10, Rudy A. Acosta __________________

      QUIZ QUESTION # 2:

      In the US, what is the statute of limitations for murder ????

      • Gene Walker

        Accusing Bush of murder? Well, you’ve proven that you don’t know what constitutes a threat, so I doubt anyone is surprised that you don’t know what constitutes murder. This is why I think you’re an imbecile.

    • Gene Walker

      Gil, in case you haven’t noticed, you can’t expect anything but partisan stooge talking point parroting from the likes of lois and Edna. These two are perfectly content to accept the Russian election “hacking” story from the same intelligence services that assured us all about WMD in Iraq. For them, truth is “fluid”.

      It is fun to wind them up though, especially Edna, watching them squirm and contort when faced with things like facts is sorta like giving a dog peanut butter; it’s fun to watch, but you don’t learn anything.

      • Gil Mertz

        This is what has become of the nearly all of the Democratic Party, Gene. At this rate they will go the way of the Whig Party in our lifetime.

  • Ed Shalom

    To the SCV Trump Defense Team:

    Since Lance Priebus has stated that Trump ‘accepts’ US intel blaming Russia for hack, he must be a partisan stooge…..OOPS, he is Trump’s chief of staff. I guess the Trump defense cabal in the SCV got in front of the story – how embarrassing it is to those who have no shame

    Dear Lois: The team love to try to gang up on either of us when we post, imagining that that coordinate our messages the way they do. The truth is, we both speak truth to power in our own voices, and I must commend you for yours. We know how many tyrants have fallen in history, and it won’t be long before Humpty Trumpty has a great fall…

    • Ron Bischof

      Flash Communication to SCV Trump Defense Team:

      Mr. Ed Shalom has by covert means uncovered our secret coordination in concert with Trump Tower HQ.

      Activate Plan B Communications Plan. This is not a drill!

      http://imgur.com/a/o5Tew

      • Gene Walker

        Ron, did you get your decoder ring? They’re YUGE!

        • Ron Bischof

          I did, Gene!

          I wear it on my left thumb to remind me of thumbsuckers. 😀

      • Gil Mertz

        .– . .—-. .-. . / … -.-. .-. . .– . -..

        • Gene Walker

          You forgot an apostrophe.

          • Gil Mertz

            Youyay’eray ightray eneGay. ankThay youyay.

          • Gene Walker

            089 111 117 039 114 101 032 119 101 108 099 111 109 101 033

    • lois eisenberg

      “Dear Lois: The team love to try to gang up on either of us when we post, imagining that we coordinate our messages the way they do theirs. The truth is, we both speak truth to power in our own voices, and I must commend you for yours. We know how many tyrants have fallen in history, and it won’t be long before Humpty Trumpty has a great fall…” BULL’S EYE !!!!!

    • Gene Walker

      Edna: “Since Lance Priebus has stated that Trump ‘accepts’ US intel blaming Russia for hack…”

      Seriously, do you ever get anything right? Here’s what Priebus said:

      “I think he accepts the findings,” Reince Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday.” ”He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign.”

      First you make up a lie that Gil claimed Ted Kennedy voted for the war in Iraq, then you can’t even get this current event right. For Priebus to say he “THINKS” Trump does or does not accept something, is not the same as Trump saying it.

      For example, I think that if you were honest, you’d admit you’re an imbecile, I suspect I’m not only one, that doesn’t mean you agree.

  • Gil Mertz

    Ed, the lies told by Hillary are well documented as are the statements about WMD by Democratic leaders before Bush was President. I think you said it best, “you speak truth in your own voice”

  • Ed Shalom

    Regarding Gene Walker’s latest “diss”:

    If Trump’s Chief of Staff is disconnected from Trump’s position, it reflects a fractured administration.

    Viewing Priebus’s statement, it appears he has a fractured mind: I thought “not denying” means affirming.

    Maybe we need to wait for a tweet from Herr Trump to sort this out.

    Meanwhile, your fractured English is hard to follow – your last “sentence” is a run-on, but this does not by itself make you an imbecile.

    For reference, the Faux News quote:
    “I think he accepts the findings,” Reince Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday.” ”He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign.”

    • Gene Walker

      Non Sequitur, you made a false statement (again), I pointed it out, so and instead of addressing it you back peddle and attempt a very pedestrian distraction.

      Only in Partisan Stooge Land does a recitation of facts equal a “diss”. Not surprising since partisan stooges believe that a release of emails equals hacking. What nonsense.

      Perhaps next time you might want to act like a grown up and acknowledge your error, instead of following the dem playbook and just piling on more nonsense like your “not denying means affirming” baloney. This is why I think you’re an imbecile.

  • Gene Walker

    This whole Russian hacking thing reminds me of the Linda Tripp thing with the other Clinton. Tripp was dragged through the mud for having released evidence that proved what we all already knew; Clinton was a lying snake. Straight out of the dem playbook.

    • Ron Bischof

      The priority for Democrats is shooting messengers rather than altering unethical behavior. Therefore, root causation is ignored.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump at the Golden Globes. He responded by calling her ‘over-rated.”

    “HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD”

    The thinned skinned CHILD LIKE TWEETER, GROPER “OVER-RATED” PERSON IS ACTING LIKE A ILL-FITTED PRESIDENT ELECT DISGRACING THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE USA!!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “Trump dumps the man who has announced every presidential inauguration since 1957, just weeks after his wife’s death”

    What more has to be said about this demented man and his demented cabinet!!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “The degree of mental and moral excellence lacking in Trump’s character shows what a demented man he is !!!!!”

    A TRUE MENACE TO AMERICA AND THE WORLD !!!!!!