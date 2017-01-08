Officials investigate a scene of the hit and run. on the 16000 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday. Austin Dave/ Signal
A hit-and-run collision occurred on the 16000 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday when  a car collided with a four door sedan causing the vehicle to crash into another parked car, Los Angeles County Fire officials said.

The car that was hit received back-end damage and two people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The crash resulted in minor injuries of at least one person, California Highway Patrol officials said.

It appeared that the hit-and-run vehicle continued to travel northbound on Sierra Highway and may have also caught fire after the collision, CHP officials said.

According to officials with the Palmdale Sheriff’s station, a deputy assisted California Highway Patrol in detaining a hit-and-run suspect in a vehicle on the 7700 Sierra Highway block in Acton.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station could not confirm if the detainment of the suspect was related to the hit-and-run incident on the 16000 block of Sierra Highway.

The original call went out to fire officials around 12:14 p.m.

  • Gigi James

    Oh my, doesn’t anyone know how to write at The Signal? “…another parked car” How many cars were parked in this collision?