Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

An auto theft occurred at a Canyon Country gas station on Sunday after the suspect got out of a stolen Honda Civic to steal another car, law officials said.

“The suspect drives in, parks his stolen car at the gas pump and orders two dollars in gasoline.” Sgt. Cortland Myers with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The suspect then got out of the stolen vehicle to steal a gas station employee’s 2013 white BMW.

“He inadvertently left his keys in the BMW,” Sgt. Meyers said.

The suspect was last seen at a 76 Gas Station on Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon road at around 12:59 p.m., according to officials.

The suspect is described to be a white male who may be 25-30 years in age.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.