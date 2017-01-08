An auto theft occurred at a Canyon Country gas station on Sunday after the suspect got out of a stolen Honda Civic to steal another car, law officials said.

“The suspect drives in, parks his stolen car at the gas pump and orders two dollars in gasoline.” Sgt. Cortland Myers with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The suspect then got out of the stolen vehicle to steal a gas station employee’s 2013 white BMW.

“He inadvertently left his keys in the BMW,” Sgt. Meyers said.

The suspect was last seen at a 76 Gas Station on Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon road at around 12:59 p.m., according to officials.

The suspect is described to be a white male who may be 25-30 years in age.