A solo traffic collision involving a big rig truck and trailer blocked lanes of traffic along the northbound Interstate 5 Monday morning.

The incident was reported to officials with the California Highway Patrol at 3:46 a.m. along the northbound I-5 just south of Calgrove Boulevard, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard.

Greengard said the truck and trailer blocked the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the freeway for a little more than one hour.

At 5:06 a.m., the crash was cleared from I-5 and all lanes of the freeway were reopened.

