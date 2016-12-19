Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Gene Walker

    The council should simply pick the person that came in third. Instead they are pretending the election never took place so they can hand pick the person that will just go along with whatever they want.

  • Alan Ferdman

    There are not enough choices. Add a place to check select the 3rd place candidate from the recent City Council election and you would get a better idea of what the public wants.