Opinion Reader Polls Should the city have spent $354K to hold a special election to replace Acosta, rather than appointing someone? By Signal Staff - December 19, 2016, 9:30 am

Gene Walker The council should simply pick the person that came in third. Instead they are pretending the election never took place so they can hand pick the person that will just go along with whatever they want.

Alan Ferdman There are not enough choices. Add a place to check select the 3rd place candidate from the recent City Council election and you would get a better idea of what the public wants.