Circle of Hope Inc., which provides financial, emotional and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley, received a $6,400 donation from Vista Valencia Golf Course Clubhouse Dec. 29.

This is the fifth year the Valencia golf course participated in October’s “31 Days of Hope” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise thousands of dollars for the local nonprofit.

“With this donation we’ll be able to take on more clients in the coming year,” said Pam Ripling, president and director of operations for Circle of Hope.

Circle of Hope financially assists clients by paying for cancer-related bills, insurance co-payments and COBRA premiums. Ripling said the organization touches about 150 to 200 people with its services each year.

Adam Hill, course manager of Vista Valencia, presented City of Hope with the check Thursday night.

“There isn’t much I wouldn’t do for circle of Hope,” Hill said in a press release. “They are a vital part of our community and we’re happy to support their cause.”

To raise the funds, Vista Valencia sold pink flags to line the fairways and hosted weekly ticket drawing opportunities for golf packages and baskets.

A group of “ambassador” volunteers led by Dennis Nelson promoted the campaign by ensuring that all “pros, duffers and weekenders” knew of Vista Valencia’s month-long fundraising efforts.

“The ambassador group goes in and does a lot of work for the golf course and they are the ones that really drive this campaign,” Ripling said.

The partnership between the two organizations was initiated by Lisa Lewis whose husband Ken was a pro at the golf course. When she sought out support from Circle of Hope, the golf course wanted to do what they could to support the Lewis family.

“Because of her husband’s relationship with the golf course, they wanted to support her efforts and support us,” Ripling said.

Now, the Lewis family has left Santa Clarita, but Vista Valencia continues to raise funds for Circle of Hope and to support its efforts.