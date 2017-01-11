iStock photo
I am a Newhall resident feeling very violated by the people who run the establishment I live in and by my neighbor who feeds the wildlife here at the apartment complex I live in.

She feeds the birds, rabbits and raccoons. The problem is when you feed the birds, it attracts rats. And by feeding the raccoons and rabbits, it brings the coyotes.

Every night around 8:30 this woman, my neighbor, puts a bag of cat food along the property line where I live. The raccoons are waiting like clockwork.

Then about 30 minutes later come the coyotes to get their share of the food. There are more than six of them, right outside my apartment every night. She has been asked to stop feeding them, but she doesn’t listen to anyone.

On Dec. 9 one of those horrible creatures got a hold of my little deaf dog, whom I loved like a child, and now she is gone. This has been so heartbreaking for me.

I went into the apartment office and told them what’s going on and what happened, yet nobody does anything about it. Every night there this woman is feeding those wild animals, and from my understanding it is against the law to feed wildlife.

I’m not talking about one or two coyotes; there are at least six of them. I’m afraid to leave my apartment at night and can’t even walk my dogs at night for fear I will lose another beloved pet.

Comments
  • Ron Bischof

    Condolences on the loss of your dog, Ms. Ventura.

    I agree that feeding wild predators is dangerous and it does them no favors. Their predations on domestic pets and accustomation to humans may lead to them being put down by animal control officers.

  • Brian Baker

    Very sad story. I’m sorry to read it.

    • theresa ventura

      thank you

  • Jim de Bree

    Coyotes are becoming an increasing problem in the SCV. Recently, in anticipation of rainy season, the city cleared out the riverbeds of brush so that there would be no flooding problems. That disturbed the coyotes’ habitat and now they have moved into our neighborhoods.

    This has been a huge topic of discussion within our HOA. Many feel that we need to co-exist with the coyotes. There is a coyote den on the hillside above my house. Every night two coyotes cross my front yard and walk on the wall between my house and my neighbors and into my back yard. I know this because they show up on my security cameras.

    These coyotes are losing their fear of humans which makes them exceptionally dangerous. Several of my neighbors feel I am being unsympathetic to the situation because the coyotes ostensibly were here before we were.

    In his comment, Ron Bishof stated that the coyotes might be put down by animal control officers. Actually that is not the case. The Department of Animal Control only deals with domestic animals. Wildlife, such as coyotes, are dealt with by the Department of Fish and Game. When I spoke with the Department of Fish and Game, I was advised that their policy is that they will not remove coyotes from neighborhoods unless the coyote is rabid or poses some risk to spreading disease.

    If it is against the law to feed wildlife, then perhaps Ms. Ventura should report her neighbor to the authorities. The apartment management is not likely to attempt to stop a tenant from feeding wildlife. Also, I am not sure how they would do so. The neighbor is probably lonely, has no pets of her own, and seeks the interaction with wildlife.

    • Ron Bischof

      Note my use of lower case, Jim. That was intentional. 🙂

  • theresa ventura