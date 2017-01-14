Volunteer Sara Makeever levels fence posts on a lot overlooking Canyon Country as she joins 21 Mercury Insurance employees, veterans and volunteers who installed new fencing at the site of the third phase of the veterans community created by Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Mercury Insurance and the military have a natural connection. George Joseph, the founder and board chair of Mercury Insurance, served in World War II as a B-17 navigator and many employees are veterans themselves and have family serving in the military.

Thus, it was a perfect fit when Mercury Insurance joined forces with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for veterans in Santa Clarita, as Liz Romero, senior employee relations specialist for Mercury Insurance pointed out.

Volunteers Leticia Autry, left, and Vanessa Robles carry a bag of cement as they join 21 Mercury Insurance employees, veterans and volunteers who installed new fencing at the site of the third phase of the veterans community created by Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It is near and dear to our heart to give back to those that support us,” said Romero.

Saturday marked the first of six builds that Mercury Insurance will be participating in at the veteran neighborhood off of Centre Pointe Parkway for the next several months. Some 21 employees from all over Southern California came out to lend a hand in giving back to those that have sacrificed themselves for our country.

United Sates Marine veteran Larry Martinez, future resident of Habitat for Heroes, mixes cement on a lot overlooking Canyon country as he joins 21 Mercury Insurance employees, veterans and volunteers who installed new fencing at the site of the third phase of the veterans community created by Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The veterans were grateful that the local community are committed to building homes for them. One such veteran was Mark Johnson, who hopes to move into his house by the end of this year with his three children.

Mercury Insurance employees and volunteers replace old fencing at the veterans community created by Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

He is looking forward to once again being surrounded by other veterans who understand what he has been through.

“I just count my blessings every day,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building phase three of their veteran neighborhood, which will bring the total amount of houses there to 155.

Volunteer Raymond Chin installs boards to a section of new fencing as he joins Mercury Insurance employees, veterans and volunteers who installed new fencing at the site of the third phase of the veterans community created by Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
