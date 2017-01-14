Mercury Insurance and the military have a natural connection. George Joseph, the founder and board chair of Mercury Insurance, served in World War II as a B-17 navigator and many employees are veterans themselves and have family serving in the military.

Thus, it was a perfect fit when Mercury Insurance joined forces with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for veterans in Santa Clarita, as Liz Romero, senior employee relations specialist for Mercury Insurance pointed out.

“It is near and dear to our heart to give back to those that support us,” said Romero.

Saturday marked the first of six builds that Mercury Insurance will be participating in at the veteran neighborhood off of Centre Pointe Parkway for the next several months. Some 21 employees from all over Southern California came out to lend a hand in giving back to those that have sacrificed themselves for our country.

The veterans were grateful that the local community are committed to building homes for them. One such veteran was Mark Johnson, who hopes to move into his house by the end of this year with his three children.

He is looking forward to once again being surrounded by other veterans who understand what he has been through.

“I just count my blessings every day,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building phase three of their veteran neighborhood, which will bring the total amount of houses there to 155.