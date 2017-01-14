MISSING PERSON: Melinda “Mindy” King FW/45 5’4″, 120. Last seen on Isabella Parkway in Canyon Country on January 13, 2017
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the above missing person. The missing person, Melinda “Mindy” King, was last seen on 01/13/2017 at 12:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway in Canyon Country. She was driving a ’95 4-door white Saturn, CA/DP471HY.
Description:
Female, White, 5′ 04″, 120 lbs., long blonde hair, blue eyes.
Driving ’95 white Saturn 4-door, CA/DP471HY
If you have any information, please contact Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121.
If you prefer to provide information ANONYMOUSLY, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
File Number: 017-00612-0617-400
Sent by: Shirley Miller, Public Information Officer
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
Twitter @SCVSheriff http://www.twitter.com/scvsheriff
SCV Station Homepage – http://www.santaclarita.lasd.org
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/SantaClaritaValleySheriffsStation
