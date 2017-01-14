Home News Photos of the Week: Jan. 7 – 13, 2017 Photos of the Week: Jan. 7 – 13, 2017 By Katharine Lotze - January 14, 2017, 12:34 pm 1 The view from Diamond Place as another storm moves in the Santa Clarita Valley as the sun sets on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal 1 of 43 The first blue sunset of the year in Canyon Country. Photo by John Ragsdale Firefighters respond to rollover. photo by Rick McClure, for The Signal. Firefighters respond to rollover in Valencia. Photo by Rick McClure, for The Signal. Traffic moves southbound on Highway 14 as seen from Placerita Canyon on Monday morning after an overnight rainfall. Katharine Lotze/Signal Clouds hang low over the hills in Placerita Canyon on Monday morning after an overnight rainfall. Katharine Lotze/Signal Officials investigate a scene of the hit and run. on the 16000 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday. Austin Dave/ Signal Dominic Deeder does a trick on his scooter at the Santa Clarita Skatepark on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal Gavin Castro does a back flip on his scooter while his friends look on at the Santa Clarita Skate Park on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal Officials investigate the scene of a hit and run on the 16000 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday. Austin Dave/ Signal A beautiful early morning sky captured in Neenach. Jeff Zimmerman/ Signal U.S. Army veteran Andrew Villegas, left, daughter Maddy, 12, son, Gabe, 10, and daughter Evie, 8, open the door to their four bedroom, three bath Canyon Country home. Villegas purchased the home after serving thirteen years and retiring as a a sergeant. He received the keys to his home on Friday. He was also presented a check for $2668 dollars from Homes for Heroes to help thank him for his service. Dan Watson/The Signal Sam Silver of Hart Real Estate, right, presents a check for $2,668 dollars from Homes for Heros to U.S. Army veteran Andrew Villegas, forth from left, and his family as well as handing over the keys to the four bedroom home Villegas purchased in Canyon Country on Friday. Robert Carrubba, loan officer for Movement Mortgage, center, looks on. Dan Watson/The Signal Yahriel Quintanilla, 7, crochets a chain during the Stitch it Together, beginning crocheting class held at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Saturday. Dan Watson/the Signal Instructor Nicole Ramirez, right, demonstrates how to crochet a chain for Kim Rollins, left, and Pat Rollins-Ingraham during the Stitch it Together, beginning crocheting class held at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library in Canyon County on Saturday. Dan Watson/the Signal Worker Jose Caceres removes a television from a car and stacks it for recycling at the e-waste recycling event hosted by William S. Hart High School at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal Santa Clarita Sheriffs deputies gather information at the scene of two car crash as paramedics check the vital signs of the male driver of a Toyota SUV that skidded into a light pole at the corner of Wiley Canyon Drive and Lyons Avenue in a light drizzle on Saturday morning. Dan Watson/The Signal Shadowland Foundation co-founder Colette Pondella gets kisses from wolves Alaska, back, and Alaska's daughter, Tehya, front. Katharine Lotze/Signal Wolf handler Antoinette LaBomme gives Freedom a belly rub. Katharine Lotze/Signal Wolf Freedom gets a head scratch from Shadowland Foundation founder Colette Pondella. Katharine Lotze/Signal Sheriff's Department personnel communicate plans during a search for suspects wanted in connection with an earlier attempted murder. (Austin Dave/The Signal) A male suspect wanted in connection with an earlier attempted murder in Valencia is loaded into an ambulance. The man sustained an arm injury at some point during a containment. (Austin Dave/The Signal) An off-duty Los Angeles County Special Enforcement Bureau deputy secures the scene of a containment during a search for wanted suspects in Valencia on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017. (Austin Dave/The Signal) Saugus' Matt Sayers. Dan Watson/The Signal Saugus teammates Collin Infuso, left, and Jason Hindigian, right, celebrate with Tanner Brown (18) after Brown scored for Saugus in the first half against Hart on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger explains to students the importance of the new traffic signal on Education Highway and Sierra Highway in front of Mint Canyon Elementary during an assembly to mark the installation of the signal on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal The Mint Canyon Spirit Squad holds up the ribbon that school principal Roni Andrus, center, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, right, cut for the new traffic signal that will allow students safely cross Education Highway, off of Sierra Highway, in Canyon Country on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal The view from Diamond Place as another storm moves in the Santa Clarita Valley as the sun sets on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal Teacher Danielle Polanco, left, instructs students to head to the back of the classroom and sit silently on the floor during a lockdown drill held at Saugus High School on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal Students hurry to the nearest classroom after the alarm is sounded during a lockdown drill held at Saugus High School on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal Students silently on the floor of their darkened classroom waiting for the all clear during a lock down drill held at Saugus High School on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal Students head for the nearest classroom after the alarm is sounded during a lockdown drill held at Saugus High School on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal Master's University student Russ Newland crosses the street using a temporary bridge during the rain storm on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal A car drives through water flowing down Placerita Canyon Road near the Master's University on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal Group one, left to right: Alan Ferdman, Jack Levenberg, Marcus Hershey, Timothy McLaughlin, and Ken Wiseman discuss traffic and other issues in the Santa Clarita Valley during the Signal's City Council Forum on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at College of the Canyons' University Center. Katharine Lotze/Signal Group four, left to right: Diane Trautman, Brett Haddock, Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy, Tito Gonzalez, and Gene Dorio discuss issues that affect the Santa Clarita Valley at the Signal's City Council Forum on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at College of the Canyons' University Center. Katharine Lotze/Signal Group five, left to right: Bret Aiden Mouser, Dikran Melkonian, Nancy "Tyger" White, Sean R. Weber at the Signal's City Council Forum at College of the Canyons' University Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal People sled in Frazier Park after a snowfall on Friday. Photo courtesy of Jeff Zimmerman A woodpecker gets to work on a tree in Frazier Park after a snowfall on Friday. Photo courtesy of Jeff Zimmerman Snow dusts leaves inFrazier Park on Friday. Photo courtesy of Jeff Zimmerman A rainbow can be seen over the Golden Valley High School soccer field as the girls team prepares for their match against Valencia High on Friday. 