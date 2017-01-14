Gusty winds blew into Santa Clarita Friday evening and are expected to last until early Saturday afternoon.

“It was pretty windy at that time,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“There were gusts of 40 miles per hour when (a wind advisory) was issued.”

The advisory was issued at 6:50 p.m. on Friday night and is expected to continue until about 2 p.m. on Saturday with gusts blowing up to 40 miles per hour.

“If you have a high profile vehicle, we advise folks to be prepared for sudden, gusty cross winds,” Sirard said.

Sirard also advises the public to be weary and pay special attention to the roads, as the windy weather may cause tree limbs to fall on the streets.

“Just watch out for hazards,” Sirard said.

During the evening, winds are expected die down to about 10 to 20 miles per hour.

After Saturday’s windy weather, residents in SCV can expect some dry and mild conditions through Wednesday with some rain expected later in the week.

“It looks like Thursday through Friday we’re expecting rain to move in with a couple more low pressure systems,” Sirard said.

“There’s the potential for some significant rain fall moving in next week.”

For more information and full forecasts reports, you can visit the National Weather Service’s page.