America awaits this Inauguration Friday, Black Friday, with equal parts anticipation, dread, fear and hope – depending on your point of reference and general awareness about all the unprecedented goings-on around us for the past months.

Black Friday: That shopping day after Thanksgiving when retailers kick off the holiday shopping season offering untold goodies and ridiculous deals to thronging shoppers.

Black Friday is a free-for-all of hopes and expectations and shopping mayhem as America goes berserk, running wild and grabbling and buying and sometimes actually looting – for the stuff of their dreams.

Inauguration Friday. A black box. An unknown phenomenon into which voters have shoved sufficient ballots to buy the box, yet no one knows what the output of the box will be. An enigma. Trump is one great big giant question mark of outcomes.

Inauguration Friday. A black box. Black Friday. This inauguration is a mash-up of all three.

Those on the right see their ultimate fantasy shopping spree of tearing any Obama legacy to threads.

Once Trump’s hand lifts from that Bible he quotes so well, between trashing the Affordable Care Act and immediately kicking out 3 million Mexicans, there’s the promise of “incredible health care for all” and “wonderful, fantastic tax reform” and “millions of new jobs” and “beautiful infrastructure” and, mysteriously, a reset with Russia no one on the right is really talking much about and no one understands.

Those on the left fear this Black Friday as the season opening for unbridled looting of our national store. The wrecking of health care with no viable replacement.

The raiding of our tax code for even greater loot to the richest among us. Abuse between state and Trump Organization interests.

The cozying with a dictator, the trashing of European relations, and the sacrifice of Balkan States.

I don’t know which outcome we face, and neither do you. America really spun that roulette wheel this time.

There’s bits and hints both ways. A good chance there’s real evidence of made-for-movies Russian blackmail of kinky sex acts in a Moscow hotel as Trump continuously attacks his own intelligence community that provided the reports.

This is remarkable – a U.S. president publically taking the word of a feared dictator over that of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies. Where can all this lead?

Last time around we were promised hope and change. We were told we weren’t a red America and a blue America, but united as one America. Well, in the end we got some change.

It turns out that it takes two or more to tango if you’re trying to unite disparate groups. It turns out folks have to want it.

This time around we’re promised to Make America Great Again. We still don’t know just when that “Again” alludes to, so that’s black box stuff in there, too. Before Civil Rights? After? Before WWII? Before the Great Depression? What, Plymouth Rock?

Approval ratings are about the worst in history before the hand hits the Bible. Controversy and conflicts of interest are throttling the news.

A Ouija board might be the best indicator of which way this wind will blow – but who knows?

Our Black Box Friday is 48 hours away. We’re either going to get the bargains and trinkets we hope for or experience the dreaded looting of our nation’s riches so many fear. This Black Box is likely digital, not analog.

This much I do know: Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day. King was assassinated while giving a speech from the balcony of his hotel room on April 4, 1968. After years of harassment, beatings and humiliations, he’d emerged as the foremost leader of the Civil Rights Movement.

About the same time in 1968 Donald Trump was graduating from the esteemed Wharton School of Business. He’d already begun buying properties with loans from his dad.

After years of high living he’d be sued by the Justice Department for the racial discrimination King fought so hard to stop.

I know Martin Luther King Jr. knew and understood and represented the people he marched with. I’m not so sure a gilded-spoon billionaire who’s appointed essentially all billionaires to his Cabinet is as much in touch with the “regular guys” he whipped up in his rallies. Early indications don’t look promising.

King achieved his standing dying for his principles. Trump achieves his standing living unprincipled. Despite his wealth, Trump is no King. There’s not much “character” in Trump’s character. This makes the Black Box scarier.

This Black Friday we don’t know what pops out of the Black Box. Usually the works of a man reflect his inner values. Oddly, this time we hope that adage doesn’t hold true.

America voted and we must hope for the best. May Trump indeed surprise us all; may he seize the truly unique opportunity he has, in fact, created, and may he represent the interests of greater America.

But boy, as of this Wednesday, Black Box Friday looks like mayhem in the stores.

Gary Horton is a Santa Clarita resident. “Full Speed to Port!” appears Wednesdays in The Signal.

Comments
  • Ed Shalom

    Gary:

    Excellent analogy – Americans are already feeling “buyers remorse” with buying into Donald Dummkopf, evidenced by historically low and declining approval ratings. Unfortunately, the system IS rigged – we cannot easily return the defective merchandise.

    I disagree with the statement regarding “An unknown phenomenon into which voters have shoved sufficient ballots to buy the box” – in this election, those who are NOT voters, such as Vladimir Putin, have been stuffing the ballot box. What is incredible is that for political reasons, the Republican party are OK with this, and have willingly sold our country for party – this used to be considered treason.

    I expect that we will be soon be seeing dissension and disgrace at the national level that will dwarf Watergate.

    • lois eisenberg

      Trump repeats his claim that NATO is “obsolete” as the CIA Director John Brennan warns Trump does not understand what Russia is capable of.

      • Ron Bischof

        Non sequitur. That’s why civilian Presidents have generals on staff.

        Are you positing those generals don’t know what Russia is capable of, Ms. Eisenberg?

        Can you post a link with you wearing funereal black with a veil tomorrow?

  • Brian Baker

    Interesting analogy, Horton. I have to wonder if the same analogy went through your mind in 2009 when a completely inexperienced first-term Senator named Obama won that election on the vacuous and meaningless slogan of “Hope and Change”, and was days away from being sworn in to the office.

  • Ed Shalom

    Gee….let’s compare the “completely inexperienced first-term senator’s” background in government and governance vs. Trump’s:

    Obama:
    “Obama is a graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Law School, where he was president of the Harvard Law Review. He was a community organizer in Chicago before earning his law degree, and afterward he worked as a civil rights attorney and taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School from 1992 to 2004. Obama ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the United States House of Representatives in 2000 against incumbent Bobby Rush while representing the 13th District for three terms in the Illinois Senate from 1997 to 2004.”

    In addition, Obama served in the US Senator from Illinois for almost 4 years before taking office as President.

    Trump: Zero

    In terms of slogans, what is wrong with “Hope and Change” ? What should we expect from a slogan ? If Trump was honest, his would be “Make America Grope Again”.

    • Brian Baker

      Evidently you miss the point, Shalom. Horton’s bleating that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” is vacuous, and there’s NOTHING more vacuous than “Hope and Change”. Get it now?

      As to Obama’s experience, your own synopsis illustrates exactly my point: not even having served even one full term in a national office, somehow he’s suddenly qualified to be President? Based on what? And not one bit of executive experience in there anywhere, unless you consider being president of a college review “executive experience”.

      As I’ve written before, if Barack Obama were a white guy named Barry O’Bannon he’d have been laughed off the stage when he announced his candidacy for President.

    • Brian Baker

      “Make America Grope Again”. You mean like when Quick-Zipper Billy-Boy was President?

      • Ed Shalom

        1. There is no doubt that President Clinton had adult consensual sex with Monica Lewinsky. However, she never claimed that he assaulted her, and the fact is that she “made the moves” on him. By the way, Monica voted for Hillary Clinton because she was so grossed out by the sex criminal Trump.

        2. Even if we accept your false analogy, since you disapprove of Clinton’s behavior so much, why would you defend someone who behaved as badly ?

        3. Just yesterday, we learned that a lawsuit may force CBS to release tapes from the Apprentice that could be damaging to Trump:

        http://www.cbsnews.com/news/summer-zervos-contestant-on-the-apprentice-sues-donald-trump-for-defamation/

        4. Whatever happened to the sex-criminal’s vow to take all of his assault victims to court? Was it just another lie, or did he realize the discovery process would be horrific?

        • Brian Baker

          Gennifer Flowers, Juanita Brodderick… does the word “rape” mean anything to you? Selective memory much?

        • Brian Baker

          I almost forgot Paula Jones. My bad!

          • Ed Shalom

            (Part 2 of Dirty Don Trump’s Sex Assault Victims)

            Kristin Anderson

            What she said: Today Anderson is a photographer, but back
            then she was an aspiring model. She told the Washington Post she was sitting on
            a couch and talking to friends when, as the Washington Post describes it,
            “his fingers slid under her miniskirt, moved up her inner thigh, and
            touched her vagina through her underwear.” She didn’t know Trump, but says
            she recognized him instantly when she pulled away. CNN has not independently
            confirmed the claim.

            Summer Zervos

            What she said: A former Apprentice contestant, Zervos said
            Trump first kissed her during a meeting in New York, but she was still
            interested in getting a job at The Trump Organization. She met Trump for dinner
            in Los Angeles and says that she was escorted into a room next to where he was
            getting dressed. Zervos claims he later kissed her “very aggressively and
            placed his hand on my breast.” Zervos said she still had dinner with Trump
            and later called him to inquire about getting a job. She made the allegations
            during a press conference with the attorney Gloria Allred. CNN has not independently
            verified this claim.

            Cathy Heller

            What she said: Heller, now 63, says she met Trump at
            Mar-a-Lago almost 20 years ago during a Mother’s Day brunch, she told The
            Guardian newspaper. Heller said she had been introduced to Trump by her
            mother-in-law. She says Trump “took my hand, and grabbed me, and went for
            the lips,” without her consent. She said Trump held her in place and
            kissed her. The Guardian reported that it spoke to a friend who Heller told
            about the incident and a relative who witnessed part of it. CNN has not been
            able to independently confirm Heller’s claims.

            Jill Harth

            What she said: Harth and her then-boyfriend, George
            Houraney, entered into a business venture with Donald Trump which included
            holding an event at one of the real estate magnate’s Atlantic City casinos.
            Donald Trump made unwanted sexual advances towards her, including groping her
            under her skirt on two different occasions in 1992 and 1993 during their
            initial meetings, according to Harth’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

            Jessica Drake

            What she said: Drake, an adult film performer and director,
            said he invited her to his suite and she brought two other women because she
            did not feel comfortable attending alone. She said he hugged and kissed each of
            them without permission. Drake said she left after 30-45 minutes but later
            received a phone call from Trump, who asked her to return and go out to dinner
            or attend a party with him. When she declined, he offered her $10,000 and use
            of his private jet if she accepted. At a news conference on October 22, Drake’s
            lawyer displayed a photo of Trump and Drake together.

  • Gil Mertz

    Ed, though Obama’s college transcripts were sealed and not made available to the public (for some odd reason), I’ll grant that your president has more education and fed at the public trough of politics longer than Trump. Would you like to compare their records of building successful businesses and running companies which is far more relevant to running a country?

    Obama: Zero

  • Gil Mertz

    Gary, why don’t you follow the lead of Martin Luther King, Jr’s son. He actually met with President-elect Trump, prayed with him, refused to take the bait from the media, and is looking ahead with hopeful optimism for the sake of our nation.

    You’re incessant whining, useless partisanship, fact-challenged rhetoric, and fear mongering helps who exactly?

  • Gil Mertz

    Yesterday radio talk-show host Micheal Medved (no Trump fan) gave a masterful explanation of exactly what’s going on behind the anti-Trump hysteria from most of the fruitcakes leading up to the Inauguration. Aside from the typical and embarrassing behavior of hateful Democrats, we’re seeing the revenge of the Sander’s revolt from the primaries. They now KNOW they got screwed by the DNC, their forced Plan B hope in Clinton was dashed with her humiliating loss, and now they’re acting out.

    What’s REALLY disturbing Gary, is that these crazies aren’t fighting for the soul of America. They’re fighting for the leadership of the Democratic Party. If you thought Friday was black, imagine the future of your political party. It must truly suck to be a Democrat right now. Thank you Barack Obama!

  • Gil Mertz

    Oh and one last word Gary, even if all of your fear-mongering was actually based in truth, America STILL voted for Trump over continuing Obama’s legacy. You’re ranting about what
    “might” be. America voted based on what has actually “happened” under Obama.

  • lois eisenberg

    How can there be any faith or hope when the President-elect is a child?????

  • lois eisenberg

    “Donald Trump Is Already Disappointing His Supporters
    “The swamp is full again. It’s actually fuller.”

  • Ron Bischof

    I recollect when Hopeful researched and posted excerpts from your previous columns, Gary.

    Considering your enthusiastic support for the tabula rasa in 2008 over the experienced Democratic candidate, this installment of your series of politically partisan columns rings hallow.

    “America voted and we must hope for the best. May Trump indeed surprise us all; may he seize the truly unique opportunity he has, in fact, created, and may he represent the interests of greater America.”

    Agreed. On principle, I was unable to vote for either major party candidate in the last Presidential election. However, now that the election is decided, I hope your actions match your words. I know mine will.

  • Ron Bischof

    From a candidate running for the open DNC Chair position after Rep. Wasserman-Schultz resigned in disgrace for skewing the Democratic Party nomination for Hillary Clinton.

    https://twitter.com/huffpostpol/status/821874799899185152

    “Facts don’t matter to people anymore.”

    Got that? That’s your party, Gary!

    • lois eisenberg

      Trump’s inaugural circus has already started
      Looking forward to the protest!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    • Gil Mertz

      It was magnificent. Stellar speech by Trump. After eight l-o-n-g years, it’s so nice to be hopeful again about our country.

      And yes, the protests from the anarchists in the Democratic Party only hurts YOUR party. HA! Take a close look,Lois. This is what has become of the Democratic Party thanks to ex-president Barack Obama. Protest away!

  • tgtrotter

    Unbridled looting and rioting of late are connected with 18-25 year old who support the left. Basically misguided youth.
    Martin Luther King was not about racism. He was about human rights across all ethnicity, socio-economics, generations, and geography. Shame on you Gary for distorting history.

    And shame again for repeating the fake news report that Trump is immediately deporting 3 million Mexicans. He never said that. Show me the quote.
    I would expect better content in your column.

    • tgtrotter

      Just saw The Trump Administration spent $4.8 million of the $6 million inaugural budget and will return the $1.2 million.

  • Jim de Bree

    There is also one minor factual error in this column. Gary stated: “King was assassinated while giving a speech from the balcony of his hotel room on April 4, 1968.”

    Actually King made his last public speech (the famous “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech) the night before at Memphis church. According to Wikipedia, “King had gone out onto the balcony and was standing near his room when he was struck at 6:01 p.m.”

    King’s associate, Ralph Abernathy was in the hotel room when King was shot and ran to the balcony to see King lying in a pool of blood. King had stepped out on the balcony to informally discuss dinner arrangements with a number of colleagues on the ground floor as they prepared to go out to dinner with Memphis minister Samuel ‘‘Billy’’ Kyles.

    King arrived in Memphis the day before. His flight was delayed by a bomb threat. He was scheduled to stay at the hotel through April 10th. He was in Memphis to organize a march on April 9th.

    King frequently visited Memphis. When he did, he always stayed at the Lorraine Hotel and always stayed in Room 306. That pattern made it easy for an assassin to target him when he was in town. The gunman, James Earl Ray, shot him from a bathroom window in the building across the street. Had King not adopted the regular pattern of staying at the same hotel in the same room, he likely would have been a tougher target.

    Whether Ray acted alone, or was part of a broader conspiracy, has never been proven. The King family wanted the case reopened many years after the assassination. Tennessee authorities refused to reopen the case. James Earl Ray died in prison in 1998.

    It is interesting to note that I have always felt that 1968 was the most turbulent year of my life. That was until 2016.

  • Ed Shalom

    Almost 400 views! :Trump Will Rape America Like He Raped Ivana:
    http://www.democraticunderground.com/10028496135

    • Ron Bischof

      • Gil Mertz

        Classic Ron!!!

        This is also fitting for today’s Abortion March.