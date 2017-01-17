Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Regarding the upcoming inauguration, I just wonder if any of those self-prissy politicians who will boycott the event ever bothered to talk to their constituents about our views.

It’s not just about them; they represent us and we are being shut out. I would love to be there once in my lifetime but will settle for watching it on TV.

I’d like to see large cardboard cards with pictures of them placed in their vacant seats, like they do on TV awards show rehearsals, and then show the empty chairs on the live coverage.

Remember them at the upcoming elections – especially those who have been entrenched since Lincoln was president sic – and pull the plug on them.

May God Bless this USA and give our new administration guidance and fortitude to keep our country safe and strong. Politics aside, we are one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.

  • Gil Mertz

    Great idea Kevin but these useless Democratic politicians are little more than cardboard cut-outs any way. America may not remember who these people are but let’s hope their constituents will remember their supremely selfish act. Once again, these Democrats have put party politics over American patriotism. You’d think with their party in total ruins that Democrats would do some soul searching for answers. Instead, they just keep digging themselves deeper and deeper in their black holes. I say – keep digging!

  • lois eisenberg

    “Remember the absent ones”
    Standing up to one’s convictions about not attending the inauguration
    I commend them for their stance in not endorsing hatred, fear, racism,
    tyranny and fascism. !!!!!!!!

    • Ron Bischof

      Some of them didn’t attend President George W. Bush’s 2001 Inauguration either.

      If this is about President Trump, how would you explain this, Ms. Eisenberg?

  • Gil Mertz

    And yet Lois, if Republicans had boycotted Obama’s Inauguration to stand up for their convictions, you would have squawked how they were all hateful racists. Thankfully, the GOP were bigger than today’s childish Democrats.