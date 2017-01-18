A person was feared dead Wednesday following the discovery of plane wreckage near Lake Hughes, a lieutenant with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“A plane flying over the area saw what appeared to be wreckage of a plane crash,” Lt. James Duran told The Signal shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We sent up a helicopter and confirmed that there was indeed wreckage,” he said. “And, there appears to be a fatality.”

“We still have units going over there,” Duran said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt