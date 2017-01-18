Santa Clarita resident Nathan Campbell, a formidable classical music French horn player will be performing with Pittance Chamber Music on February 3, at Zipper Hall, The Colburn School, 200 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles.

Nathan has been freelancing in the Los Angeles area since 1981. He has performed and recorded with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Opera and San Diego Symphony.

In addition to having performed with numerous local orchestras, he has been in the orchestra for many musical theatre productions in Los Angeles, including Sunset Boulevard, Beauty and the Beast, Ragtime, Phantom of the Opera, Lion King, The Producers, and Wicked.

He can be heard on various recordings, including Southwest Chamber Music’s Grammy Award winning recording “Carlos Chavez – Complete Chamber Music, Vol. 2”, the Los Angeles cast recording of Sunset Boulevard, and with artists as varied as Placido Domingo, Barbra Streisand, Muse and Daft Punk. Nathan has performed for film and television on many occasions, including the 2008 Academy Awards Show.

The highlight of the evening is Maestro James Conlon, one of today’s more well-known conductors who is the Music Director of Los Angeles Opera and Principal Conductor of the Italian RAI National Symphony Orchestra.

Among the most extraordinary musicians in the world are those you seldom see – the musicians of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra. Founder and Artistic Director Lisa Sutton, who is also Assistant Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, formed Pittance Chamber Music in 2013 to shine the spotlight on these remarkable yet invisible artists, bringing them from the pit to the stage to perform in small ensembles, hence the name Pittance.

Says Sutton, “We are thrilled and honored to have Maestro Conlon with us for this concert, which, by the way, is taking place between two performances of Mozart’s Abduction from the Seraglio at the Los Angeles Opera. For many years we have been performing Mozart operas together, and I have no doubt our “Gran Partita” will be full of the lyricism, drama and humor typical of past collaborations with James. We are so looking forward to this!”

Tickets are $35; $20 for seniors; $10 for students, and are available online at PittanceChamberMusic.org, or at the venue on the night of the concert, if tickets remain.