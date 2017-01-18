Firefighters spent more than an hour and a half putting out a structure fire in Newhall Tuesday night after liquor store sign shorted out, sparking the fire.

Fire broke out at the International Wines & Liquor store on West Lyons Avenue near Avenue Rotella shortly after 7:10 p.m.

“We got this as a commercial building fire at the 23000 block of West Lyons, at the International Wines and Liquor store,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arriving at the two-story commercial strip building at 9:17 p.m. found an “external liquor store sign electrical shortage,” Lozano said.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene after an hour and 38 minutes.

