On Jan. 18 The Signal published a column by Charles Vignola entitled “GOP’s Russian turnabout.”

In that column, Vignola seemed a bit fact-challenged.

“This anti-Russian zeal didn’t dissipate over time, but gathered strength during the Reagan ‘80s, when the Gipper branded Russia ‘The Evil Empire.’”

Actually, that was the Soviet Union. Geographically the same, but a very different government from today’s Russia.

But let’s cut to the chase and look at his big gripe:

“…Putin decides to screw with America’s electoral process by hacking the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta. …”

Ah, yes. The old “Putin stole the election for Trump” meme. Well, how did he (or whoever hacked those emails) do that?

By revealing the truth. If those released emails were full of forgeries and fabrications, I’d be right there with Vignola in outrage.

But they weren’t, were they? They were full of truth, truth that revealed the depths of corruption of Clinton, Podesta, the DNC, Wasserman-Schultz, Brazile and all the rest of the Clintonistas who were the ones actually trying to “steal” the election through their schemes and machinations, along with collusion with a self-proclaimed “independent” media that acted like criminal accessories and enablers.

Yes, if those emails sank Clinton’s candidacy, then she was sunk by the truth being revealed. But it seems Vignola (and presumably others like him) would rather that truth had remained hidden so she could win.

What does that say about the lot of them?

I’ll take the truth where I can get it because the truth shall make you free, wherever it comes from.

Comments
  • Good post. Nailed it!

    The left has been exposed for their corruption and deceit. Instead of coming clean and purging their ranks of their criminal class they doubled-down and resort to the age old “hey look, a squirrel” and attempt to blame the messenger. Nice try, that trick ain’t working anymore. People finally woke up to the deceit thanks to Trump pointing it out.

    America voted against the left. Why is anyone surprised that Trump won despite the entirety of the left machinery stacking the deck? Americans have had it with the criminals and the globalists that have sucked this country dry for decades.

    Trump pledged a new era in American politics today and pledged an oath to the American people. Halleluiah! Trump intends to deliver and I believe him. The left is crapping their drawers that he will.

    It is a Good Friday.

    • Brian Baker

      Thanks, Nox. It is indeed a Good Friday!

      • Gil Mertz

        I loved how Franklin Graham remarked that rain is considered a blessing from heaven and when President Trump began speaking, it started softly raining.

        By the way, rain is also cleansing.

        • lois eisenberg

          Trump ripped off part of his inaugural speech from another source, sounds familiar and the speech was the darkest in inaugural history!!!!!!!

          • Gil Mertz

            Pray tell, Lois. What speech are you referring to?

            I loved the speech. It was like an adult stepping into a room of rowdy children to restore order. Or the new CEO of a failing business who’s come to turn things around.

            One of my favorite lines from Trump’s speech is “When you’re a patriot, there’s no room for prejudice”. Lois, give it a try.

          • lois eisenberg

            Can hardly wait for the women’s protest march tomorrow In DC
            and all over the country!!!!!!!
            There has never been anything like it and I say:
            “GIVE’M H___L BABY”

  • lois eisenberg

    “Trump is installing the most conspiracy theory addled, most far right anti-government, Russian loving, Wall Street elite people possible to his cabinet?”

    This Friday Jan 20, 2017 is doomsday !!!!!!!!

    • Ron Bischof

      Nope.

      And that’s President Trump, Ms. Eisenberg. An election and orderly transfer of power has occurred, according to your Constitution.

      • Jim de Bree

        Ron, you are absolutely right. I don’t believe that any nation has had as many peaceful transfers of power over as long a period as we have. Our founding fathers got it right.

        • Ron Bischof

          Correct. We’re at 67 peaceful Inaugurations now, Jim.

          • Jim de Bree

            You are correct. I think it is 58 scheduled inaugurations. The first was in 1789 and in the intervening 228 years there have been 57 inaugural ceremonies. There have been eight other presidents sworn in–eight due to the death of the incumbent and one due to the resignation of the incumbent. That brings the total to 67 times when a President has taken the oath of office.

            The most contentious was that of our 16th President, who is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest person, to hold that office.

    • Gil Mertz

      Admit it Lois. You’re only saying this because Donald Trump is white.

    • Brian Baker

      Well, it might be “doomsday !!!!!!” for a whole bunch of American Marxist policies that have led this country far down the road to destruction. But then that’s a good!!!!!! thing.

  • lois eisenberg

    “The 4 most powerful people in Washington are white men again”

    “Is this part of “make America great again”?

    • Gil Mertz

      How very racist of you, Lois.

      The four most beautiful words in America are “Ex-President Barack Obama”

    • Ron Bischof

      What’s your opinion of Sen. Reid’s replacement, Sen. Chuck Schumer? Or also Rep. Nancy Pelosi, also a person of pallor?

      Are they, and you, #MAGA?

      • Brian Baker

        “Person of pallor”…………LOL!!!!!!!………… Where’d you come up with that, Ron? It’s bloody brilliant.

        • Ron Bischof

          I’m a voracious reader and no doubt picked it up somewhere, Brian.

          • Brian Baker

            Well, wherever it came from, I sure wish I’D thought of it.

          • Ron Bischof

            Use it in good health. Cheers!

    • Ron Bischof

      I recommend you put aside your anger and bitterness over an election result you didn’t find congenial, Ms. Eisenberg.

      There are better examples that honor our Constitution and history.

      https://www.facebook.com/COLIONNOIR/videos/1248618655187889/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED

  • Gil Mertz

    Brian, it was remarkable to see how Obama was outraged by the leaks that embarrassed the DNC and hurt Clinton’s campaign – and yet he commuted the sentence of a true American traitor who’s leaks led to the loss of American lives. Hypocritical to the bitter end!

    • Brian Baker

      Gil, that irony and hypocrisy are beyond belief and description.

      • Gil Mertz

        At least he didn’t pardon Bergdahl or Clinton which truly surprised me. I guess putting hundreds of drug pushers back on the streets was enough for ex-president Obama.

        • Brian Baker

          A man’s got to know his limitations — Dirty Harry.

          • Gil Mertz

            Funny, I was thinking of a different Dirty Harry quote as ex-president Obama boarded the helicopter to leave Washington…

            “Go ahead…make my day!”

          • Brian Baker

            LOL! Damn straight!

  • lois eisenberg

    Trump turn his head left and right to read from the Teleprompters while giving his inaugural speech something that he relentlessly mocked Obama for !!!!!!
    The hypocrisy displayed by Trump is laughable and it is only going to get more corrupt !!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “CalArts community organizes walk-out as part of nationwide inauguration protests!!!!!
    BRAVO TO ONE AND ALL!!!

    • Ron Bischof

  • lois eisenberg

    “The moment Trump took the oath he was in violation of it. This is because Donald Trump has refused to divest himself of his business, both domestic and foreign and will receive, as a result, on January 20, 2017, emoluments from foreign sources and domestic governments, federal, state and local.”

  • lois eisenberg

    “Latino’s have no place in this present cabinet”
    “The absence struck many Latino’s as a slap after a season of insults”
    Is this a way to make America great again ??????????

    • Ron Bischof

      Still judging people by immutable external characteristics, Ms. Eisenberg?

      “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Gil Mertz

    Left-handed people also noticed none of Trump’s cabinet are left-handed. OMG!!!

    Hey Lois, while thousands of bitter, angry, Hillary disciples are descending on Washington to spew their pro-abortion dogma, President Trump and Vice-President Pence are at the National Cathedral praying for national unity. What a telling contrast.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Trump stole cake design from Obama’s 2013 inauguration”
    PLAGIARIZED AS THE BATTER THICKENS!!!!!
    DON’T KNOW WHETHER THIS IS SAD OR LAUGHABLE MAYBE BOTH !!!!!!

    • Brian Baker

      I usually think the same thing about your comments.

  • Ed Shalom

    Admirable principles about facing the truth, wherever it comes from….as such, the fact that Donald Trump is a sex criminal (we all know this, inside) should be acknowledged. The fact that Ivana Trump accused him of rape should be acknowledged. The tremendous cumulative evidence from the victims of his sexual assaults should be acknowledged.
    Regardless of what people might feel about Bill Clinton, he was not voted into office with the clear evidence that he was a sex molester. America has chosen to put this inconvenient truth aside.