Residents in Sand Canyon did not have much time to recover from Friday’s storm before worrying about the next wave of rain.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” 17-year-old Sand Canyon resident Josh Kimmer said on Friday as a muddy stream rushed behind him.

But a storm on Sunday is expected to be even worse than Friday’s, and residents in Sand Canyon along with LA County Works and the City of Santa Clarita are preparing for the worse.

“All the water came ripping through these neighborhoods,” Bill Boyce said, who spent all of Saturday shoveling mud into sand bags to help his friend who lives on Iron Canyon Road in Sand Canyon.

Boyce, along with a group of a dozen people, came together to help Kara Franklin set up walls of haystacks and sand bags to save her property from the mud and floods.

“If I never see another sand bag in my life, I’ll be happy,” said John Grayem, who spent the day lining his parent’s home with sand bags as well.

“We continue to watch Sand Canyon because of the issues there,” said Steve Frazier, public information officer with LA County Public Works.

“That area is so prone to trouble when a big storm is coming through.”

While residents prep, plans for shelters are also under way.

The Bridge to Home homeless shelter is opening it’s doors 24 hours on Sunday and Monday due to the heavy rain that is expected.

The American Red Cross was asked by the County to open up a shelter for anyone in harms way at Canyon High School.

The shelter is expected to open at 6 p.m. on Saturday night and to remain open as long as needed.

“Anyone who feels unsafe is welcomed in the shelter,” said Jon Brown, a spokesperson with the American Red Cross.

“We’re expecting the worse,” said Brett Bannerman, another resident that spent Saturday with a shovel in hand and sand bangs at his feet.