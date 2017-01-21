Source: Press Release

Evacuation notices have been issued today for approximately 120 Santa Clarita homes in the vicinity of the recent Sand Fire.

The affected area includes Placerita Canyon Rd. to the south, Sand Canyon Rd. to the west boundary, and Iron Canyon Road on the northern boundary.

The notices were issued in advance of tonight’s forecasted storm, which threatens the area with heavy rainfall and the increased risk of mud and debris flows.

***** At-risk residents are being urged to evacuate no later than 10 p.m. Saturday as debris flows could restrict access by first responder agencies to impacted areas *****

Storm response operations are being coordinated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and LA County Public Works; the County Office of Emergency Management; and the City of Santa Clarita.

LA County Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hisel has requested that residents who have automated gates keep the gates unlocked and open during this upcoming rain event and for future rain events.

“Keeping the electronic gates open during rain events will ensure that emergency response will not be delayed and that fire patrols will be able to access your property to watch for any potential threat,” said Chief Hisel.

Rainfall is expected to begin later this evening with the heaviest intensities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday, Jan. 22nd).

Evacuation Center: Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal Street, Santa Clarita. The center will open Saturday at 6 p.m.

Animals may be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic.