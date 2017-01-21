“It’s almost been like Seattle or Portland the last week or two,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

And this heavy rain can be expected yet again on Sunday.

“It looks like there will be strong winds, very heavy rain, heavier rain than the last couple storms,” Sirard said.

“We are expecting two to four inches of rain.”

The storm is expected to come into the Santa Clarita Valley late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with the heaviest amounts of rain falling during midday on Sunday through the afternoon.

“There’s a possibility of flash flooding, even outside of burn area,” Sirard said.

South winds for Sunday are looking to be between 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Cool temperatures are expected to accompany the storm, with Sunday’s highs expected in the high 50’s and Monday’s highs expected to be around 50 degrees.

“It could be pretty nasty, quite frankly,” Sirard said, referring to potential travel conditions during the storm.

Sirard urges drivers to watch out for tree limbs in the road and heavy urban flooding, especially since the ground has already taken in a heavy amount of water due to Friday’s storm.

“(The ground) is probably getting close to saturation,” Sirard said. “When there is enough rain that soaks the soil, there will be increased run off. There really can’t be much more water soaking into the ground.”

For drivers looking to head towards the Grapevine area on the 5 Freeway on Sunday, they should expect delayed travel times due to the possibility of snow, Sirard said.

Lingering showers are expected on Monday as well.

LA County Public works are expecting to issue potential road closures such as on Bouquet Canyon Road, which is scheduled to close at 10 p.m.

“We could use extra eyes and ears,” said Steve Frazier, public information officer with LA County Public Works.

Frazier encourages anyone who sees anything blocking the roads, such as fallen trees and rocks, to call the county dispatch number at 1(800) 675-HELP.