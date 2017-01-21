Braving the weather, nearly 50 local job seekers turned out for a free professional makeover yesterday to help jump start their job searches.

The event took place at College of the Canyons, sponsored by America’s Job Center of California.

“We want to help these individuals start the New Year with a boost, and to know that they’re not forgotten,” said Lissa Nicolas, a volunteer coordinator who organized the event. “We’re helping people who didn’t land that job last fall and maybe spent a little too much over Christmas with their job searches.”

In addition to the style makeover, the four-hour event included assistance on putting together professional job interview attire and pointers on how to develop a personal professional brand.

Eleven professional stylists from Paul Mitchell Beauty School in Sherman Oaks donated their time and talents.

Once participants, mostly women, achieved a look they liked, they sat for photographer Ajay Jhaveli. He owns Argentum, a Burbank photo studio that specializes in digital headshots for the entertainment industry. The photos will be used on new or existing LinkedIn accounts.

“We also gave each participant a fantastic swag bag,” Nicolas said, including personal care products and a zip drive to save their digital photos.

Participants will take part in a follow-up workshop next week to offer any help they may need with LinkedIn and online job sites.

Other future plans include a session on helping job applicants “dress for success,” Nicolas said.

America’s Job Center is a free job resource center that provides comprehensive services to both job seekers looking to find sustainable employment and employers seeking qualified candidates.