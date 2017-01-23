The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which serves College of the Canyons (COC), is set to approve an increase to non-resident tuition and review annual financial reports at its regular meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

According to the district’s Board of Trustees, the college’s non-resident fee for out-of-state and international students is computed using an annual worksheet and annual fee setting process established by California Community Colleges System Office.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, the board is suggesting a tuition increase of 10 percent from $211 per semester unit to $234 per semester unit for non-resident students.

This will align with the statewide proposed fee of $234 per semester unit and a unit capital outlay fee of $11 per semester unit.

The increase of capital outlay fee from $10 to $11 is the first increase in the fee since 2012.

With COC’s college-wide enrollment fee of $46 per semester unit, non-resident tuition will amount to a total of $291 per semester unit.

The fees are in line with other community college districts. The Pasadena Community College District proposed a $234 per semester unit fee with a $14 capital outlay fee and the Desert Community College District proposed a $206 per semester unit fee with a $20 f capital outlay fee.

Board members will also review the Santa Clarita Community College District’s and the COC Foundation’s annual audits for the 2015-16 fiscal year.

For the district, the audit reported a $19.3 million increase in unrestricted general fund revenue and a $19.5 million increase in unrestricted general fund expenses.

Additional expenses accounted for $22 million in federal financial aid/grant programs and $21.1 million in state grant/categorical programs.

The district used $1 million in state funds for energy efficiency and scheduled maintenance and $4.6 million in Measure M funds for capital projects.

Long-term outstanding debts for the district totaled $322.7 million for general fund obligation bond debt, net pension obligations, certificates of participation, compensated absences, post-employment benefits liability and early retirement incentives.

According to the agenda item, the audit “shows fiscal stability” because of the district’s “strong reserves, minimal debt and compliance with Federal and State Requirements.”

For the COC Foundation’s annual audit, net assets totaled $3,462,848 as of June 30, 2016, which was an increase of 1.4 percent from one year ago.

In total, the foundation contributed $1,740,001 to COC in both contributions and estimated board member volunteer hours. Monetary contributions to the district alone accounted for $991,201 of these total contributions.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approval of eight new courses, two new programs and 22 course modifications previously approved by the Curriculum Committee of Academic Senate and the Academic Senate

Approval of contract for landscape design services for an educational native plant garden on the Valencia campus to be constructed adjacent to the tennis courts

Repeal of Board Policy: Dress code

Second reading for the modification of Board Policies: Student Participation in Shared Governance; Credit By Exam; and Grants

Acceptance of Measure M Bonds

Approval of contracts for the Parking Structure Project, the Upper Field Bleachers, landscape design services for the Parking Structure Project, and architectural and engineering services for X-6 Modular Remodel Project for the Valencia campus

Approval of contract for architectural and engineering services for Quad 311-312 Modular Remodel Project at the Canyon Country campus

