For decades our government and other governments have tried to influence, overthrow and/or interfere in elections overtly and covertly of other countries and regimes that we don’t agree with, and now we’re upset that the Russians may have attempted to change the outcome of our elections.

The facts about these attempts by us and others have been reported in national newspapers and magazines and broadcast on TV news. While it isn’t a good thing for our public policy, it isn’t something new, either.

Yes, we must act vigilant, but to be outraged is almost comical. While I don’t endorse all of Trump’s ideas any more that I accept everything Republicans and Democrats endorse, I believe we could have had better choices from both parties.

We’re in this situation because our elected representatives have failed to discuss immigration, health care, homelessness, unemployment, and other subjects in a meaningful way and to move forward with a plan.

They also are spending most of their time raising funds to get re-elected and blaming the other party for not coming to the table.

It doesn’t help, either, that that local, state and federal agencies selectively do not enforce laws they disagree with. Nor do executive orders by a president support equal justice under the law.

Comments
  • Gil Mertz

    Good point, David. The ex-president clearly tried to interfere with the most recent elections in Israel. This same liar was also fully aware of Russian activities for months before our own elections but said nothing. Only after Clinton lost did he express his outrage.

    One of the saddest conclusions of our election in November is that Americans had to depend on Russian hackers to learn the truth about DNC activities because our own media kept it hidden from us. This same media that fawned and drooled over the ex-president is now in full attack mode to bring down President Trump with their deceitful propaganda.