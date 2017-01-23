The West Ranch High girls soccer team beat Canyon, 2-1, at home on Saturday in a game that was moved from Friday due to the weather.

Aliyah Satterfield and Erin Meottel both scored for the Wildcats (7-3-5 overall, 1-0-3 in the Foothill League). It was West Ranch’s first league win of the season after it tied three straight times.

Canyon is 5-9-2 overall and 1-2-1 in league.

Canyon plays at Saugus today, while West Ranch will host Golden Valley.

Varsity girls soccer

Hart 8, Golden Valley 0

The Indians (13-2-4 overall, 1-0-3 in Foothill) received two goals on Saturday from Taylor Moorehead and Taylor Scott and one goal each from Brooke Rickard, Breanna Helsley, Laura Flores and Alyssa Irwin.

Golden Valley is 5-9-2 overall and 0-4 in league.

Hart plays at Valencia this evening at 5 p.m., while Golden Valley will travel to West Ranch.

From Saturday

Varsity boys soccer

Hart 4, Golden Valley 0

Jaden Nguyen scored two goals, while Enrique Perez and Michael Valencia scored one for Hart (13-4-2 overall, 3-1-0 in Foothill).

Golden Valley is 1-10-2 overall and 0-1-3 in league.

Hart will host Valencia today, and Golden Valley will host West Ranch.

From Sunday

Boys wrestling

The Valencia High wrestling’s Ben Gould took fourth place at the California Invitational Tournament at Morro Bay High. Israel Galvan, Derrick Top and Nick Lopez also made it to the quarterfinals of their respective weight classes.