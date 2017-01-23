The Master’s University men’s basketball team garnered national attention after beating both Vanguard University and Westmont College last week.

On Tuesday, the Mustangs stampeded Vanguard with a 93-72 victory on TMU’s Bross Court. Lawrence Russell scored a game-high 22 points while Tim Soares notched his first collegiate double-double after scoring 17 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Delewis Johnson enjoyed a perfect night from the field (8-of-8) on the way to 19 points, while Travis Yenor scored all 12 of his points from long range, going 4-of-5 from behind the arc.

Then, on Thursday, the Mustangs made a statement by traveling to Santa Barbara and decisively beating the NAIA fifth-ranked Westmont College Warriors, 89-68.

Thursday’s win marked the Mustangs’ third-straight GSAC triumph (they are 4-3 in the Golden State Athletic Conference, 15-3 overall) and pulled them within a game and a half of conference co-leaders Westmont and William Jessup.

Notably, the Mustangs held the Warriors to 42 percent shooting and their third-lowest point total of the season.

Hansel Atencia, who had just two points in the first half, scored 21 over the final 20 minutes to finish with a game-high 23. He went 7-11 from the field, including 5-7 from behind the arc, and 4-4 at the line. He was complemented by Soares’ 16 points, while Evan Jenkins and Reid Shackelford scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Based on his outstanding performances last week, Soares earned the GSAC’ Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors.

This week, the Mustangs head north for another pair of GSAC games. On Thursday, the Mustangs will play at Menlo College in Atherton at 7:30 p.m., then, on Saturday, TMU will play at William Jessup University in Rocklin at 3:00 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Last Tuesday, The Master’s University women’s basketball team fell short to the fifth-ranked Vanguard University Lions 75-67 in overtime on Bross Court.

In a game that featured six lead changes and 10 ties, Bianca Cubello paced TMU in scoring by tallying 15 points, while teammate Megan Lindsley scored 12 more. Cubello also earned five rebounds and three assists.

As a team, TMU went 24-66 (36 percent) from the field, 8-22 (36 percent) from behind the arc, and 12-17 (70 percent) on free throws.

Two days later, TMU narrowly fell to the third-ranked Westmont College Warriors 61-58 in overtime in Santa Barbara. In the loss, Cubello led TMU with 16 points and six rebounds, while Ostrom finished the night with 11 points.

With the losses, No. 20 TMU’s record moved to 12-6 overall and 2-5 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

TMU will have a chance to rebound from last week’s results this weekend when it travels to Atherton for a 5:30 p.m. game against Menlo College on Thursday. This Saturday, the Mustangs will play at William Jessup in Rocklin at 1:00 p.m.

Baseball

This weekend, The Master’s University baseball team will open its 2017 season against Marymount College. On Friday, the Mustangs will take on the Mariners in Palos Verdes at 2 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the 11th-ranked Mustangs will host the Mariners at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

