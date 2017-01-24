“Peggy Stabile: Why I marched”

A woman wears names of women who weren't able to march in the Women's March in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal
Last weekend I posted about an amazing experience: my marching with hundreds of thousands of like-minded folks in the L.A. Women’s March last Saturday.

The organizers invited “anyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, tolerance for diversity, and compassion for our shared humanity” to join the march.

One of my Facebook friends, Fred, commented on my post. “Hi, Peggy. I was not aware that women’s human rights have been taken away or are being taken away? If this is being done, good for the March?”

I responded to Fred with the following letter:

Dear Fred,

As I said in my post yesterday, I was marching in support of human rights. The majority of these rights have been legislated in our country over the course of my lifetime.

This occurred through the persistent efforts of ordinary people who saw injustices, struggled to combat them, and were victorious.

As I marched yesterday, I celebrated these rights and those who fought so bravely to attain them. In my heart there was, too, and continues to be, an ardent hope that these rights will remain a part of our American heritage.

Among these rights are, as you mentioned, women’s rights like the right to equal pay for equal work and the right for women to make decisions about their own health care, but also in my mind was the right of my son, Jeff, and his spouse, Siew, to continue to share in the many benefits that their marriage brings to them, just as my daughter, Beth, and her husband, Bryan, do.

I marched because I want our special-needs students to be treated with courtesy in their schools rather than to be mocked by other kids who are imitating their elders.

I marched so that Lyn, who was a member of our International Club at Hart High, would feel comfortable wearing her hijab without worrying that some bully might yank it off her head and stomp on it because he or she thinks that Lyn doesn’t have the right to be here.

I marched so that Marta, who was brought to California by her parents at the age of 4 years to escape the terrorists in her Central American country, can continue her studies at CSUN and become the teacher she has always dreamed of being.

And most heartbreaking of all, I marched because I want the little kindergarteners in whose class I volunteer to be able to sleep through the night rather than be awakened by nightmares about their parents being taken away from them.

So, Fred, while I marched yesterday for many reasons; two stand out. The first was to show my gratitude for the many wonderful rights and privileges that we enjoy in the United States.

The second was to express my heartfelt desire that these rights and privileges, as well as our compassion for others that has become the bedrock of our society, remain intact.

I hope that an open dialogue like this can continue with others who do not always agree with our political views. It is the only way that we will be able to preserve our humanity.

Peggy Stabile is a retired counselor from Hart and Valencia high schools and a retired adjunct counselor from College of the Canyons.

Comments
  • Gil Mertz

    Thank you for your column today, Peggy. I especially appreciate your desire for an open dialogue which is far different from the message we were getting from others who marched. One said that if we disagreed, we were told “F-ck you!” or all the roars that went up from the marchers when one speaker talked about blowing up the White House. I hope you’ll join me in condemning this kind of hate-speech from your march.

    I was struck that at least one pro-life group that wanted to march with you was declined which made me question the “tolerance for diversity” that the march claimed to stand for. I also wondered why there was no march for equal pay for equal work over the last eight years.

    And I stand with you that people like Lyn should not be bullied about her hijab but was anyone marching for the human rights violations of countless thousands of Christians who are being imprisoned and killed by Muslims around the world, just because of their faith? You didn’t mention this atrocity among your list for shared compassion for humanity.

    Besides attempts to protect the human rights of unborn babies or wanting illegal immigrants to obey the law like everyone else, what was causing such fear among the marchers? And as you celebrate your march, shouldn’t you also celebrate democracy which gives you such freedoms which includes our free elections, even thought America chooses someone you didn’t vote for? In your spirit of open dialogue, I’d love to read your follow up to my questions. Thanks again, Peggy.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Peggy Stabile: Why I marched”
    BRAVO, BINGO, HALLELUJAH AND AMEN, AS DID MILLIONS AROUND THE WORLD FOR THIS JUST CAUSE !!!!!!

    • charlesmauricedetallyrand

      Can you post a video of those “roars” Gil? I was curious and looked it up. I am not trying to defend the language but I really couldn’t find any video where Madonna’s words gave her any roaring applause.

      Can you provide any evidence for any group that wasn’t allowed to march? You realize there’s a difference between being removed as being listed as an official sponsor of an event (given it was always a pro abortion march), and being asked not to participate or further more not to even march.

      • Gil Mertz

        hmmmm…I’ve posted links for the evidence you requested – twice – but The Signal keeps deleting it. Not sure what to do but the evidence is all there, Charles. I’m really surprised you’re not hearing the cheering at Madonna’s remarks. It’s pretty loud. And Slate has an excellent article about the pro-life women’s group that was invited and then dis-invited. I have no problem that this was a march to defend abortion. On Friday thousands more women will march in Washington to support life, though it will not get near the media coverage. I only object when they claim last weekends women’s march was about “tolerance for diversity”.

        • charlesmauricedetallyrand

          I’m not saying there wasn’t applause, there was. But I didn’t hear anything close to a roar. She got less applause for that line then the ones directly preceding it, saying simple things like “I am angry”. You speak in front of crowds, I mean she could have done better with “Hello Washington!”. I don’t defend her words, I think it was a very stupid terrible thing to say. I don’t think it was widely met with approval however.

          Also, every article I’ve read states that none were “dis-invited”, only that they were taken off of the sponsor list which is quite different from being asked not to participate or to march.

          • Gil Mertz

            As you can see from my photo Charles, I can’t afford to split hairs!

            Whether they were accepted and then taken off the sponsor list, the point remains that this was not a march about “tolerance for adversity”. I agree that the march was about pro-choice ideology. Abortion was the central theme. They just should be honest about it and not talk about diversity when it’s only tolerant of one world view.

          • charlesmauricedetallyrand

            Well it’s a misrepresentation to state they weren’t allowed to march or that they were “dis-invited”, it’s a falsehood which isn’t splitting hairs as those things mean something very different.

          • Gil Mertz

            Here an excerpt from the article in Slate (a liberal voice) about the march.

            “In an in-depth story in the Atlantic, reporter Emma Green described how the Women’s March was shaping up to be a feminist space that welcomed women from along various ideological spectrums. Bob Bland, one of the event’s co-chairs, told Green that “We must not just talk about feminism as one issue, like access to reproductive care,” and said she was happy to see women of all backgrounds involved. “Perhaps the Women’s March on Washington is a sign that feminism is changing,” Green wrote: “a first gathering of a truly ‘intersectional’ movement which makes room for women with diverse convictions, including a moral opposition to abortion.”

            Not so fast! Several prominent feminist writers quickly pushed back online.The march’s leadership responded almost as quickly, removing New Wave Feminists from its list of partners and issuing a statement that said the march’s platform is pro-choice and that “the anti-choice organization in question is not a partner of the Women’s March on Washington. We regret the error.” Herndon-De La Rosa (the pro-life group) sounded amused by the idea that her inclusion was an “error.” She said she had to submit a bio and links to her website and social media accounts in her application, all of which make clear that her goal is to “make abortion unthinkable.” She also said no one from the march contacted her before revoking her partnership and releasing the statement.”

            You can whitewash this any way you wish Charles but it’s obvious that the only falsehood here is that this woman’s march was about “tolerance for diversity” as they promoted. Lighten up, dude. It’s not the first time the feminist movement has lied to women, nor will it be the last.

          • charlesmauricedetallyrand

            “The organizers invited “anyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, tolerance for diversity, and compassion for our shared humanity” to join the march.”

            And how was this offer denied again? Because a pro life group was denied a listing as being an official partner?

            Look if you’re going to make claims, get the basic facts right please. It’s not that hard to do. It’s a certain level of a lack of integrity that purposefully misrepresents the basics facts. Or it requires a certain level of intellectual laziness to not find out if they are true or not. Believe whatever you want to believe, but don’t use falsehoods to promote any claim be it legitimate or not

          • Gil Mertz

            After answering your question three times and offering an excellent article from a very liberal source to prove my point, it’s obvious nothing I say will penetrate your closed mind on this issue. Let’s move on.

            The writer said she marched for a little Muslim girl who was being bullied in school. I applaud that. How about the thousands of Christians being persecuted, imprisoned, and murdered by Muslims. I was curious why she marched for the Muslim girl with the hijab but ignored the thousands of Christians being killed by Muslims.

            Stay focused Charles. Try to stay on topic.

          • charlesmauricedetallyrand

            Was anyone told they could not march GIl? This is something you’ve claimed several times.

            And one doesn’t exclude the other Gil. She also didn’t mention tooth decay but I assume she probably is against that too. Have some integrity, or perhaps stop being so lazy and just look things up. This issue seems to keep happening with you, misrepresenting facts to suit your beliefs.

          • Gil Mertz

            Charles, I’m open to any reasoned debate on any issue and with anybody, until they prove they are incapable of such skill. To see you keep deflecting the issues with personal insults was entertaining at first but now I’m bored. Take your bitterness somewhere else and let the grown ups talk.

          • goooey

            well, to be fair, Peggy didn’t march for the muslim victims of islamism either. daniel pipes, middle-eastern researcher who is often critical of political islamism has always said that traditional muslims were usually the first victims of islamism. (and usually the vast majority that are persecuted)

            it’s a bit “unsporting” to compare the plight of Lyn to her co-religionists that are murdering christians (and their own kind) around the world, don’t you think?

          • Gil Mertz

            Gooey, it depends on how we each define violations of human rights, civil liberties, and compassion for our shared humanity.

            Peggy made a point that this includes making a Muslim feel uncomfortable in America with a hypothetical example of something that has never happened to Lyn. I was just raising awareness for those who are actually being persecuted, imprisoned, and murdered by Muslims all over the world. I think a little perspective was needed, gooey.

          • goooey

            I get what you’re saying – American laws (at least on paper) are probably the least discriminatory and the most supportive of religious freedom in the world and many Americans generally aren’t appreciative of that.

            But i do feel that your comments come dangerously to lump-summing all Muslims as a group. There’s no question that political islam is a dangerous movement, but I believe there’s a huge difference between the religion itself and the political movement that exploits the religion.

            The vicious anti-muslim propaganda you see being promulgated by certain groups blurs that distinction – instead of promoting unity and healing and understanding it promotes fear and division.

          • Gil Mertz

            Gooey, it’s a fact that the Muslim faith has been persecuting, imprisoning, and murdering Christians and Jews for centuries – long before the rise of ISIS or any other political movement that exploits their religion. And it continues today, totally separate from ISIS. The Muslim faith is perhaps the most intolerant and ruthless religion around the world. And when America sends our best to fight the extreme elements who have hijacked their religion with acts of terror, where are the Muslims? Muslim countries have the money and manpower to wipe out groups like ISIS overnight, but they have no skin in the game. If someone draws a cartoon of Muhammad, they rise up in outrage. When ISIS cuts off the heads of Christians or bombs an area killing women and children….they are silent.

            As long as American’s are more concerned about a student wearing a hijab in class over what “might” happen and remain silent about the murderous actions of what’s actually happening in the name of Islam because we’re afraid we might offend someone, we’ll never see unity, healing, and understanding. We should be able to point out these truths without accusations of prejudice or anti-Mulsim propaganda.

          • goooey

            For centuries? The rise of political Islam is a relative recent occurrence (mostly in a response to colonialization) Wahhabism emerged in almost relative isolation in Saudi Arabia in the 18th century Deobandism (in northern india in the 19th century) emerged as response to British subjugation.

            I don’t believe very many muslims (at least as a people) support ISIS. Government policy is one thing, and we can certainly take to task the inaction of governments like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan; but you can’t conclude that the attitudes of government policy are reflected in the attiudes of the people (many living in oppressive governments who are not open to raise their voice)

          • Ron Bischof

            “For centuries? The rise of political Islam is a relative recent occurrence (mostly in a response to colonialization)…”

            American Commissioners [John Adams & Thomas Jefferson] to John Jay, 28 March 1786

            “We took the liberty to make some inquiries concerning the Grounds of their pretentions to make war upon Nations who had done them no Injury, and observed that we considered all mankind as our friends who had done us no wrong, nor had given us any provocation.

            The Ambassador answered us that it was founded on the Laws of their Prophet,1 that it was written in their Koran, that all nations who should not have acknowledged their authority were sinners, that it was their right and duty to make war upon them wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could take as Prisoners, and that every Musselman who should be slain in battle was sure to go to Paradise.”

            https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/01-09-02-0315

          • goooey

            Ah yes, the barbary coast pirates.

            One of the interesting things about our battles with them was that Sultan of Morocco offered safe harbor to the Americans leading to the longest standing treaties to date (which still stands). In fact they were the very first country to recognize the United States as a country

            Eventually the US signed the Treaty of Tripoli on the _very_ novel premise that we weren’t a christian nation, and should be immune from attack. of course, the pirates reneged on their promise, and we ended having to shell tripoli.

            But bear in mind, piracy was a huge problem for every country at the time. Shipping from the Mughal empire India (which at the time was one of the wealthiest countries in the world) was regularly looted. In fact some of the pirates found safe harbor in the United States.

          • goooey

            one interesting aside is that the north african countries at the time enslaved about _2 million_ europeans from mediterranean coast raids.

            Not much is talked about it, but the Arab slave traded persisted until the end of the 19th century. And by all accounts enslaved over 12 million people before it ended (will some claim it still hasn’t ended)

            This is one of the reasons why I absolutely abhor pointing figures at cultures, races, religions. Hate is a very human commodity and no single group is immune to it.

          • Ron Bischof

            Yes, there’s quite a bit of history to review, current and otherwise. Which is why my inquiry cut to the crux of it.

            Can you respond to my question? It was: Are of the opinion that secular government is a tenet of Islam?

          • goooey

            i replied above (my comment got deleted)

            YES. i can’t name one single muslim majority government (with perhaps the exception of turkey) that is purely secular.

            This is a huge problem. I lived in morocco for a few years. while they have a mixed judicial system. French civil law + sharia/rabbincal law. The unstated goal (along with their apostasy) laws is to prevent intermarriage or people to convert.

            Same with israel. they stubbornly cling to sharia, christian rabbinical, christian courts all the while touting freedom of religion but in reality the unstated goal is to prevent intermarriage.

          • Ron Bischof

            Noted.

            Does this lack of secular government in predominantly Islamic nation states affect their foreign policy as well?

          • goooey

            you’re going beyond my range of knowledge 🙂 i don’t really know, but i can tell you what i know.

            So, there seems to be this fear that Islamic countries still have this unstated goal of being commanded by the holy qur’an. perhaps this is the source for the conspiracy theories floating at muslims will always organize to self govern.

            if you look closely at sharia law, it’s a huge body of rules dictating personal habits, marriage, inheritance. the jurisprudence extends to how government is run and punishments (hence cutting off of hands, stoning). and even to rules of engagement and treatment of prisoners of war.

            But I do know that many countries like Morocco have given up the all the government/war related aspects of sharia law, but have held on to the personal aspects of sharia law. Many under middle-eastern countries are like that. Even israel has state-run sharia courts to administer what they call “limited jursiprudence” sharia law.

            My personal opinion on the whole matter (perhaps because of my American bias) is that religion should be left wholly to the individual to decide and that the government has no business dictating what a person can believe (or not believe)

            The irony of the supposed ideological tests Trump is supporting “do you disavow sharia law” is that a devout muslim _will_ be practicing sharia law, even if it’s just the personal laws (zakat, dietary, worship). So it sort of puts them in a bind.

          • Ron Bischof

            The historical document I referenced does rebut your assertion that “The rise of political Islam is a relative recent occurrence…”, yes? And that the express justification by the Ambassador from Tripoli was that American ships and citizens were non-Islamic. Additionally, the USA didn’t have colonies in North Africa in 1786, correct?

            I’m quite familiar with the history and geopolitics as I’ve demonstrated here.

            Are of the opinion that secular government is a tenet of Islam?

          • goooey

            political islam in its modern form: look up wahhabism and deobandism.

            if you go back through time, you will find countries that will promote immoral gain in name of religion going back to end of time.

            But the modern crisis that we have now, can be directly traced back to roots of wahhabism and deobandism. and it’s a _very_ troubling time for muslims and islam.

            But yes, i’m not going to argue that there has been radical islamic sects going back through time.

            look up: Almohad (morocco). they were the 10th century version of isis. they basically ended up the moorish rule in spain and persecuted christians and jews throughout morocco and spain.

            What I’m saying here that if you look through history you have to look at the entire historical record rather than cherry pick to justify your agenda, no?

            (i’m a bit of history buff, maybe just enough to get me into trouble 🙂

          • goooey

            looks like my comment got deleted

            one more try:

            what i’m saying here is that the modern political crisis we have now can be directly traced back to roots of wahhabism and deobandism. it’s a _very_ troubling time for islam and muslims in general.

            I’m not arguing that religion hasn’t been exploited in the name of greed and politics in the past, and that there hasn’t been radical islamic sects in the past. look up: almohads (morocco) they were a 10th century radical sect (10th century isis) that ended moorish rule in spain and persecuted christians and jews.

            You can have to look at history in it’s full totallity and not cherry pick to justify an agenda, no?

          • Ron Bischof

            I’m not “cherry picking”. My question is fundamental. Can you answer it?

          • goooey

            are you asking if you think that Islam by their nature is more inclined to radicalization?

            If so that’s something i can’t answer because i’m not theological-versed.

            All i know is that if you look through the historical record, Islam has been anything but a monolithic religion.

            look up: geniza cairo (an amazing read) because it’s basically a full 1000yr record of jewish history in cairo.

            look up: mughal empire (a syncretic mix of muslim and hindu cultures)

          • Ron Bischof

            I ask because predominantly Islamic nation states are unique in that they haven’t evolved to support robust secular societies.

            You noted Turkey as an exception. I’ll stipulate that Kemal Atatürk did shift the remnants of the Ottoman Empire towards secularism backed by the military but it does appear to be regressing to Islamism under Erdoğan.

          • goooey

            and secularism with a capital YES. with freedom of religion is something missing in almost all muslim cultures. even moderate countries like morocco still hold on to apostasy laws.

            Even israel… i find netanyahu’s call to establish judaism as a state religion very troubling.

            The irony here is that the israeli government touts religious freedom – by offering a myriad of religious courts. sharia, rabbinical, christian, druze.

            But really, the unstated goal here is to prevent intermarriage.

          • Gil Mertz

            BTW – could you provide examples of the “vicious anti-muslim propaganda” you’re referring to?

          • goooey

            sure, i’ll just name one example: “no-go” zones. the existence of these areas have been widely reported in the media, esp. Fox News. They don’t exist, at least in the way they’e portrayed. But it’s a conspiracy theory that won’t die.

          • Gil Mertz

            The New York Times reported that Fox News apologized “on-air” for their reporting on the “no-go” zones. That was TWO YEARS ago, gooey. Would you have an example of “vicious anti-mulsim propaganda” that’s not so old?

          • goooey

            why do I need to? the idea of no-go zones haven’t gone away. and it’s frightening how many people still believe it. and it’s still continuously mentioned in the news, politicians like mike huckabee, breitbart, “think-tanks” like gatestoneinstitute, still haven’t changed any of their content: same sensationalistic, fear mongering content.

          • Gil Mertz

            I travel in these circles and I never hear it mentioned. Got another example?

          • goooey

            i’m a little surprised that you haven’t. huckabee seems to be one of the loudest voices (yes, i follow his Fb feed, as much as I sometimes regret it)

          • Gil Mertz

            Frankly, I had to google it when you brought it up as I wasn’t very familiar with it. Can you provide another example of “vicious anti-Muslim propaganda?” Even Peggy didn’t give a real example, just a hypothetical example of possible prejudice – but nothing that really happened.

          • goooey

            i think you’re being a little evasive about this aren’t you?

            Look at my above comment.

            The problem is that it’s just not the “legitimate” media. My Fb feed is literally filled with conspiracy theories from both the left and right.

            An unfortunate as it is, people have substituted the Fb for the news.

            I had to remind a friend that one of his anti-muslim postings came from Britain First, a notorious neo-nazi political party in Great Britian. These fringe groups have a huge influence in social media. I was literally shocked to find that they had over 1 million followers.

          • goooey

            ok, i’m going to post a link to “hope not hate” in my next post, which the moderators here might delete….

            “hope not hate” was created by a former member of the National Front (the now defunct, whites-only political party).

            But it’s a important to stress here that this is a fairly non-partisan group, and it reports on hate groups, irregardless of their religious or political affiliation.

            The Al-Muhajiroun network, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Britain First, National Front, etc are all profiled here.

            Look, there’s no shortage of hate in the world. The causes for the world’s suffering are complex. People prefer the easy solution, “demonize the religion or the race” as opposed to looking at the the more complex multi-faceted reasons why things are they way they are.

          • goooey

            more to the point, there seems to be a lack of any sort of critical thinking. the problem goes both ways.

            anti-trump people were convinced of the veracity of the russian hacking claims. although they were unable to find anything real evidence. they point to msbc or slate as their source. but when follow the source of evidence, you reallize it’s all a circular reference.

            as hard is it is to remove personal bias from your reasoning, people need to do it.

          • lois eisenberg

            Charles BRAVO, BRAVO, BRAVO !!!!

  • Ron Bischof

    I appreciate you writing your thoughts in a clear and respectful manner, Ms. Stabile.

    I disagree with this assertion:

    “As I said in my post yesterday, I was marching in support of human rights. The majority of these rights have been legislated in our country over the course of my lifetime.”

    Rights, termed “natural rights” by Enlightenment thinkers, aren’t granted by governments nor can they be removed by them.

    Consider the first ten Amendments to the Constitution, commonly referred to as the Bill of Rights. They are a recognition of a birthright of inalienable rights recognized by our government and a proscription on government infringement.

    Additionally, actual rights are exercised without creating an obligation on others. As an example, you have a “natural right” to free speech but that doesn’t require me to pay for your protest sign.

    To summarize, there may be policies that we as citizens agree to support but that doesn’t mean that there’s an inherent “right” or entitlement to them.

    • lois eisenberg

      As Peggy StabiLe stated in her column
      “WHY I MARCHED”
      SHE WAS “EXPRESSING HER HEARTFELT DESIRE THAT THESE RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES, AS WELL AS COMPASSION FOR OTHERS THAT HAS BECOME THE BEDROCK OF OUR SOCIETY, REMAIN IN TACT”
      THE BEDROCK OF OUR SOCIETY OF COMPASSION,
      APATHY, INTEGRITY, MORALS AND ETHICS HAS
      MADE AND KEPT AMERICA GREAT.
      NO NEED TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN IT IS ALREADY GREAT !!!!!!!!

      • Ron Bischof

        How is this a “reply” to my post, Ms. Eisenberg? This comment should be independent.

        Since you landed here, did “apathy” make America great?