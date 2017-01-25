College of the Canyons’ men’s basketball’s six-game win streak was snapped Wednesday night at Santa Monica College.

The Cougars fell 82-69 after winning every game since Dec. 28.

Michael Kalu led the team with 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jacob Lilley had 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Chris Collins added 19 points, four blocks and six rebounds.

COC is now 11-11 overall and 1-1 in Western State Conference play. It next plays on Saturday at home against Bakersfield at 3 p.m.