A Los Angeles County probation officer is expected to be arraigned today on charges of sexually assaulting girls at a youth camp, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Oscar David Calderon Jr. (dob 2/28/84) was charged in case BA453651 with two counts of lewd acts upon a child and four counts of assault by a public officer. He is expected to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorney Ann Marie Wise of the Justice System Integrity Division is prosecuting the case.

Calderon, a deputy probation officer for about nine years, worked at Camp Scudder in Santa Clarita beginning in 2014. He is accused of inappropriately touching four teenage girls, ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old, and making sexual overtures.

If convicted as charged, Calderon faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.