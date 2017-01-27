Valencia High girls basketball’s Kayla Konrad only played for three quarters Friday against West Ranch, but that was all the time she needed to set the program record for points in a game in a 72-15 win.

Konrad scored 35, surpassing the previous mark of 34 set by Kelley Tarver in 2003 and Kalia Summerlin in 2011.

“It’s very humbling,” Konrad said after the game. “My teammates and I all work very hard, and it could just as easily be one of them breaking the record in the next game. This is just as much about them as it is about me. It’s just nice to see all of our hard work paying off.”

Chidinma Ikonte added nine points and Kenadee Honaker had eight.

Valencia is 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the Foothill League. West Ranch is 6-17 overall and 1-5 in league.

Canyon 63, Golden Valley 19

Rachel Bowers led Canyon (14-8, 5-1) with 19 points, and Serene Tyus led the Grizzlies (8-14, 0-6) with 11 points.

Hart 55, Saugus 40

Maryrose Elias had 28 points for the Centurions (10-14, 2-4). Nicole Benz scored 22 points and Annie Christofferson had 15 points for the Indians (9-11, 4-1).