Home News SCV Chamber of Commerce celebrates 93rd Awards and Installation Gala SCV Chamber of Commerce celebrates 93rd Awards and Installation Gala By Signal Staff - January 27, 2017, 11:15 pm 30 Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 93rd Awards and Installation Gala Keynote speaker Kevin James (C) chats with incoming Chairman John Musella (R) and his husband Ivan Volschenk (L) during the festivities at the Oaks Grille in the Tournament Players Club in Valencia. Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. News 2-alarm blaze guts Canyon Country feed store Austin Dave - January 28, 2017, 2:56 am Fire crews battled an intense 2-alarm fire at a pet supply facility in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. The blaze broke out just before 1 a.m. at... Doane University Announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List January 28, 2017, 2:30 am Your Home Improvements January 28, 2017, 2:00 am Local students named to the Dean’s List at Aurora University January 28, 2017, 2:00 am Health & Fitness 2017 January 28, 2017, 2:00 am Cannabis, the hottest new pet supplement January 28, 2017, 2:00 am SCV Chamber of Commerce celebrates 93rd Awards and Installation Gala January 27, 2017, 11:15 pm