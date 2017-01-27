Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 93rd Awards and Installation Gala Keynote speaker Kevin James (C) chats with incoming Chairman John Musella (R) and his husband Ivan Volschenk (L) during the festivities at the Oaks Grille in the Tournament Players Club in Valencia.
