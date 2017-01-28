“Attendance for progressive meetings breaks records”

Christy Smith speaks to a crowd of approximately 200 people on political actions to take at a local level at Vincenzo's Pizza in Newhall on Saturday. Courtesy photo by Chad Kampbell
This political season has not only sparked movements around the nation, but locally as well.

The Santa Clarita’s Democratic Alliance for Action (DAA) had record breaking turnouts for  meetings this past week.

“All of this represents the beginning, not the end,” said Chad Kampbell, the corresponding secretary for the DAA.

Thursday’s meeting may have had the greatest turnout Santa Clarita’s DAA has ever seen, with approximately 250 people coming to Vincenzo’s Pizza in Newhall. According to Kampbell, half of that crowd were newcomers.

“This has finally put me over the edge,” said Mark Stolnitz on Saturday, referring to the election of President Trump.

“It was finally time to stop being a ‘slactivist’ on Facebook and become an activist.”

Saturday’s organizational meeting brought out a crowd of about 200 people.

Henry Knebel, right, speaks to a crowd of approximately 200 people about local progressive efforts on Saturday at Vincenzo’s Pizza in Newhall. Samie Gebers/ Signal

“The goal of today’s meeting was to assign people to their respective neighborhoods and precincts so they can gather more people become a contact point for voters,” Kampbell said.

Zoey Moore, 27, came out on Saturday because she no longer wishes to be a “passive participant in democracy.”

“Especially as a woman of color, (President Trump) does not speak for me,” Moore said. “He speaks against me openly.”

“Lately we have seen and explosion of growth in progressive groups and democratic groups locally,” said Christy Smith, who was recently defeated by Dante Acosta for 38th District Assembly seat.

“Our intent today was to put some organization behind that.”

  • Anne Taylor

    It was inspirational to be surrounded by so many people working together for positive change in our community!

  • Vlad Pépe Executive O Eraser

    “As a women of color president Trump doesnt speak for me”

    So, then Obama never spoke for anyone but half black, half white people?

    WHAT SPECIFICALLY has Trump spoken against you?

    SO MUCH HERESAY and fear generated by FAKE politicians who have created a FAKE boogeyman and help democrats sell EMOTIONS.

    “Progressive” is a lying mental disorder.

    Progressive is communism plain and simple. Over 100 million dead people, in 20th century alone, would encourage you to think harder about BS you are being sold.

    BIG GOVT doesnt solve problems, it mostly kills its citizens.

    • lois eisenberg

      “Progressive” is a lying mental disorder.”
      What is a lying mental disorder is Trump who has Narcissistic Personality disorder.
      Look it up!!!! It is a perfect description and profile of the Donald !!!!!!!!!

      • Vlad Pépe Executive O Eraser

        You are barking mad lady.

      • RRM

        Lol ya look it up Lois, and then look at Obama, oh no, he never lied, he never shoved his pen and cell in our faces. Face it you can blame, stomp your feet and cry like a widow baby!! But one things for sure you can’t ALWAYS HAVE IT YOUR WAY! The sooner people realize that the sooner we can all start to work TOGETHER like grown ups.

  • PurplePixiePrincess ✓ ᴾᵃᵗʳᶦᵒᵗ

    Boo Hoo, cry me a river. We had to put up with 8 years of your Progressive garbage and the time has finally come to take out the trash… Deal with it.

  • Colleen Ross

    How nice to see! I thought Santa Clarita was was predominately Republican, and I love that there are so many Democrats working together for positive change!

    • Ron Bischof

      Those that disagree and vote for policies other than those proposed by Democrats also work together for positive change as well, right?

  • lois eisenberg

    “Attendance for progressive meetings breaks records”
    “HOW NICE TO SEE” !!!!
    BRAVO, BRAVO, BRAVO !!!!!!!

  • Andrea M

    We are here, and we are going to work for the change that we think is best for our community, state ,and nation.

    • Ron Bischof

      Excellent! Our Republic depends on an informed and engaged citizenry.