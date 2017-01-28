Fire crews battled an intense 2-alarm fire at a pet supply facility in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 1 a.m. at Fox Feed Tack and Pet Supplies on the 17000 block of West Sierra Highway just below the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus.

A series of sirens whined down Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway as units from as far as Castaic raced to the scene in a normally quiet area of Canyon Country.

When crews arrived on scene, they found several outbuildings containing hay on fire, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Units from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station shut down both directions of Sierra Highway to allow space for fire engines and other apparatus.

The firefight lasted about an hour before most of the flames were extinguished.

In addition to the feed supplies, several vehicles were lost in the blaze.

Arson investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine how the fire started.

It is unclear how much property was damaged.