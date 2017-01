Doane University, CRETE, Neb., has announced the 258 students named to the Dean’s List for fall 2016. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.

The following area student appeared on Doane University’s 2016 Fall Dean’s List:

Alix Samantha Kendall, Canyon Country, Senior, Golden Valley High School.