The wind won’t be fading away anytime soon, according to the National Weather Service’s Zone Area Forecast for Santa Clarita.

A Wind Advisory that went in effect on Friday is expected to last until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Northeast winds are expected to come in on Saturday at 20 to 30 mph with gusts blowing up to 45 mph and a high in the lower to mid-60s.

The wind is expected to calm down a bit on Sunday, with winds coming in at 15 to 25 mph and gusts reaching 40 mph. It is expected to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees.

These kinds of winds may have a stronger effect than before, considering that recent storms left behind saturated grounds, leaving trees more vulnerable to being blown over.

“Downed power lines and trees are possible, especially considering the loose or saturated soils caused by the recent rains,” the Wind Advisory report said.

“The threat for downed trees will increase due to recent rains and moist soils.”

Friday’s winds left some to wonder if there was a fire in the mountains, but dust was rising out of the Sand Fire burn area due to the breezy weather.

For a full weather report, visit the National Weather Service’s page.