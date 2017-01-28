Aurora University has named the following students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0.

Alyssa Bloom*of Santa Clarita, Special Education

Zachary Moran of Valencia, Marketing

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is dedicated to the transformative power of learning and annually enrolls some 5,500 degree-seeking students at the bachelor’s, masters and doctoral levels at its campuses in Aurora and Woodstock, Illinois, and Williams Bay, Wisconsin.