Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Aurora University has named the following students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0.

Alyssa Bloom*of Santa Clarita, Special Education

Zachary Moran of Valencia, Marketing

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is dedicated to the transformative power of learning and annually enrolls some 5,500 degree-seeking students at the bachelor’s, masters and doctoral levels at its campuses in Aurora and Woodstock, Illinois, and Williams Bay, Wisconsin.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.