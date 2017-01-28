Santa Clarita Christian boys basketball overcame an early 10-point deficit Saturday night at The Master’s University to beat Trinity Classical Academy, 51-46, in a Heritage League battle.

Justin Collins scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Cardinals (12-3 overall, 6-0 in Heritage) to a season sweep of their crosstown rivals.

SCCS beat Trinity, 63-59, on Jan. 21.

Cards coach James Mosley felt the Cardinals were the more-complete team entering the game, but he knew they’d have to deal with Trinity’s size and strength.

“We were trying to match their physicality,” Mosley said, “and keep it a rhythmic game.”

Trinity (7-16, 2-6) managed to slow the pace and SCCS standout AJ Caldwell (four points).

Tyler Kalinske helped buoy the Cards, though. He scored 12 points to go along with Josh Fehr’s 13 points.

Ryan DeMarois led Trinity with 13 points.

“It’s always a battle, always intense,” Mosley said of the rivalry. “It was a full crowd, big shots made. The normal rivalry, packed-gym feel, which was a lot of fun.”