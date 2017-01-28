Students got hands-on experience in science, architecture, robotics and much more—all in an effort to help them find a career.

Saturday marked the second annual STEAM Expo at Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia where over a hundred students learned about a variety of fields.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to kind of get the well-rounded approach to understanding technology,” said Lisa Holmes, the event chair of the STEAM Expo.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math which all have a shortage of women and people of diverse backgrounds in the fields.

Thus, the Santa Clarita Valley/Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. set out to introduce students ages 5 to 19 to these fields in a unique and fun way. This was all made possible by a $4,500 from the Santa Clarita Community College District.

“Having this additional money…created a great community partnership,” said Ebony Macon Johnson, the president of the chapter.

The expo got kids, like 7-year-old Jude Harper, thinking about their future as well.

He was looking forward to learning how to make video games at the expo, and was even coming up with ideas for future games he can make.

“I’m thinking of making a game called Zoomer,” said Harper. “You control a character and learn how to battle.”

