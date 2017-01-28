Trinity Classical Academy girls basketball’s 40-35 win over Santa Clarita Christian had meaning on multiple levels Saturday at The Master’s University.

The Knights (10-8 overall, 2-4 in Heritage) avenged last week’s loss to their crosstown rival. They earned an important Heritage League victory. And they returned to the basics.

“To be honest, we didn’t talk that much about last time,” said Trinity coach Daniel Hebert of what he told his team leading up to the rematch. “We just talked about what is success for us. … We just redefined success. To us, that definition is doing our best with our effort and attitude to glorify God.”

The Knights also found their shot.

Trinity made 6-of-49 shots in a 38-23 loss to SCCS on Jan. 21.

Saturday, Taylor Oshiro led the Knights with 18 points and five rebounds. Trinity’s Hannah Caddow had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Payton Schwesinger scored a team-high 11 points for SCCS, while teammate Aaronya Crosswhite followed with 10 points.

Trinity, ranked No. 8 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5A poll, entered the night tied for last place in league.

Division 6’s No. 4 team, SCCS (8-4, 3-3) came in as the second-place team in the Heritage League behind only 6-0 Faith Baptist.