Customers buy products at the Harvest Medical Marijuana Dispensary in San Francisco in April 2016. Associated Press
I applaud Mayor Smyth and his new position back with our city. Congratulations!

I also want to say that his research on whether or not our city should embrace these pot stores should include a look at the states already allowing these stores. Like Colorado.

All you have to read about is their rise in crime, influx of homeless people and illegal smuggling going on. I hope Mr. Smyth and the City Council will keep these stores out of our city.

I know “we all have rights,” and these people who want to get into this business want their way, but I think a real close look at the effects, the problems generated from these stores, may help the decision of the council to keep saying “no.”

Besides, don’t we already have enough problems to deal with in our city?

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    I agree 100%, and would add that regardless of the state’s position on weed, it’s still outlawed at the federal level.

  • Bill Reynolds

    Casey is correct… short and sweet LTE nailed it perfectly.

  • jae

    Why or why all this hoopla on pot shops and the effect of pot? If you are going to start putting restrictions on pot then do the same with alcohol. Alcohol flows freely all around and does so much more damage. Over 30,000 folks are killed by DUI’s every year and numerous injured by these careless useless drunk drivers!
    So the same restriction you are all proposing for pot should apply to alcohol! Or is it that the alcohol industry controls or elected officials?