As a Signal reader and subscriber for the past 42 years, I have seen many highs and lows as the paper has matured and occasionally changed ownership.

It was disappointing when The Signal went from publishing seven days a week to five. However, I can understand that market conditions for community newspapers most certainly dictated this move.

Like many of my friends, I subscribe to The Signal to obtain local news. I am also very interested in the “Sports on TV” listings.

In order to enhance the paper, The Signal has begun to insert sections of USA Today but, unfortunately, there appear to be production problems, which make this addition less than satisfactory.

The Saturday issue of The Signal is promoted as the “weekender” and is intended to contain “Sports on TV” listings for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Saturday, Jan. 28, issue contained only Saturday’s “Local Sports Schedule,” one local NBA basketball game and no national contests. There were no Sunday or Monday listings for any of the sports categories.

Further, two partial USA Today articles on page A15 were said to have been originated on page A9. However, page A9 consisted of a full-page of “Community watch” listings and local weather forecasts. There were no USA Today articles originating on page A9.

My suggestion for the new owners of The Signal is to stop attempting to manage the City Council and concentrate on publishing a newspaper its subscribers can consistently rely upon.