Homicide detectives are investigating the sudden disappearance Thursday of a 58-year-old Valencia man.

Detectives Ralph Hernandez or John Carlin with Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau have been assigned to the case of William Cierzan who vanished Thursday from his home on Cuatro Milpas Street, near Seco Canyon Road.

Cierzan, who works at Six Flags Magic Mountain, talked to his wife, Linda, about 5 p.m. Thursday and told her he was cooking dinner, Cierzan’s sister Andrea Peck told The Signal Friday.

At 7 p.m., when his wife arrived home, Cierzan was nowhere to be found, she said. Left behind in the house were his wallet, keys and jacket.

“We’re still looking for him,” said a woman who answered the phone at the Cierzan residence Monday.

Monday marks four full days that the man described by both his wife and sister as a homebody has been missing.

“This man has a history of going to work, living in a house and being very happy,” Peck told The Signal Friday. “He loves his wife. He loves his house. He loves his dog.”

Peck said the family called deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Thursday and filed a missing persons report soon after.

The Cierzan case was then turned over to the LASD Homicide Bureau, Sgt. Cortland Myers said Monday.

News of Cierzan’s sudden disappearance has shocked his co-workers at Magic Mountain.

“I’m kind of stunned,” said one co-worker who contacted The Signal Mnnday looking for any updates in the case.

