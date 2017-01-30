“Jonathan Kraut: Grassroots rallies: a new unity”

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

This past Saturday the magic that was created with a Trump victory descended on our little valley in an unexpected and certainly unintended way. Well over 100 fired-up and focused people packed into the Vincenzo’s Pizza on Lyons Avenue to discuss reshaping Santa Clarita’s political future.

Might I add the magic, perhaps considered by some as “black magic,” brought many of our neighbors together with a common purpose: to take back our town from the harmful ideologies and slanderous tactics fostered by the Trump campaign, and now the Trump presidency.

The Trump phenomenon has awakened the often-silent and passive American public. More than 700,000 women participated in the Women’s March in downtown L.A., and easily half a million marched in D.C.

In Santa Clarita and in many towns small and large there are groups forming to identify and support candidates and policies that reflect the better nature of American society and its compassionate people.

It was clear the gathering was not interested in attacking the conservative right, with whom many Democrats and progressives may disagree but respect an honest difference of opinion.

Rather, the meeting was the first step toward mobilizing a local response by developing grassroots activism and participation.

The common thread among the crowd was to counter the reckless, narrow-minded and indiscriminate policies being implemented by a billionaire bully. The strategy was to develop support and influence for more moderate and respectful thoughts, speech and methods.

To many, our new president seems to be bent on intimidating his way into trade wars, alienating allies, demeaning women and Muslims, and dismantling many of the federal protections we now enjoy.

Most present seemed to know that Trump will be Trump and that he will continue to slander, malign and judge anyone who does not buy into his leadership or his wild messages.

The mood nevertheless was optimistic and focused on forming alliances and support with local leaders and candidates who can help soften Trump’s call to arms and moderate both the figurative and literal building of walls around America.

Although mostly filled with Democrats, Republicans were represented in the room and it was clear President Trump never had their votes. A common notion included that Trump’s wildness does not represent the values and the interests of the America we know, whether those values are right, left, or center.

I believe the economy, the environment, international harmony, and respect for women and people of color are weakened unless more mature and tempered approaches influence us to embrace long-term thinking, while taking on the restoration of respect for humankind and religious dignity.

Unlike the Tea Party movement that held Congress hostage to ideological absurdity and was against everything and anything Obama, this group pledged to be respectful, polite, and only fight the issues that need fighting.

Trump’s executive order putting a five-year ban on former U.S. officials from being foreign lobbyists, for example, was considered by many as appropriate and wise.

I was impressed – a lesser body would have gone for blood and would want all-out political chaos and obstructionism.

Good friend and co-organizer Henry Knebel put it simply: “We just have to get out and meet our neighbors, ask them what kind of America they want, and help them get involved in creating it.

“We can have an impact now with our neighbors and our local officials, in the election two years from now, and again four years from now. We don’t have to all agree on everything, just on some important things, and focus on those.”

Stripping away powers entrusted to the EPA that was chartered to protect the environment means more profits for the ultra wealthy. Repealing the Affordable Care Act, which gives the middle class access to health insurance, restores the old regimen where only the very poor, union members, and the wealthy get medical coverage.

Deregulating predatory business practices makes us all victims of scams, fraud and manipulation by Wall Street and the big banks.

Without a counter to some of Trump’s policies and rhetoric, interest rates, gas prices, the cost of food from Mexico and imports from China are going to rise, and killer inflation is but a few years away.

Without local political participation and congressional balancing, Trump’s polices are posed to make the rich richer on the backs of everyone else. Clearly Trump is building dead ends and not roads to a better America.

Contact any local political or social interest group and ask that your thoughts and beliefs be represented with others in the group. Make America humble again.

Jonathan Kraut directs private investigations and private security firms, is a published author, Democratic Party activist, and SCV Interfaith Council member. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Gil Mertz

    The so-called “Woman’s March” was about three things.

    1. Abortion on demand.
    2. Abortion on demand.
    3. Abortion on demand.

    It didn’t touch anyone’s heart or change anyone’s mind. If anything, it turned as many voters off as it intended to draw. And to suggest it was more peaceful and respectful than the TEA Party rallies was absurd. You never heard pornographic poetry or talk about blowing up the White House or the F-bomb or tons of trash left behind at TEA Party rallies. Also, the TEA Party rallies gave Obama and the Democrats almost two years in office. This mob gave Trump one day!

  • lois eisenberg

    “Jonathan Kraut: Grassroots rallies: a new unity”
    JONATHAN I PRAISE YOU FOR YOUR INSIGHT !!!!!!
    EXCELLENT, OUTSTANDING, IMPRESSIVE, PROFOUND, SUPERIOR OPINION COLUMN!!!!!!

  • Brian Baker

    “Well over 100 fired-up and focused people packed into the Vincenzo’s Pizza on Lyons Avenue to discuss reshaping Santa Clarita’s political future.”

    Wow. “Well over 100” people in a valley of almost 200,000. What a coup, I’m sure.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Can a president who’s name is Trump who disregards the truth AND LIES CONSISTENTLY uphold his oath of office?”

  • Brian Baker

    Kraut (and his cohorts) really doesn’t get it: “The Trump phenomenon has awakened the often-silent and passive American public.”

    That’s exactly 180 degrees backwards.

    The Trump phenomenon is the RESULT of the awakening of the often-silent and passive American public.

    This awakening was heralded by the rise of the Tea Party, and followed by the loss of both chambers of Congress to the Republicans. But for eight long years, despite plenty of signs of this growing unrest, the Dem/socialists continued to trample on the Constitution and people’s
    rights and pocketbooks.

    Eight years of having hugely unpopular programs like Obamacare shoved down their throats. Of a feckless President with “a pen and a phone” telling Republicans they “must sit in the back of the bus” when it comes to engaging in policy decisions, while he trampled all over the separation of powers by abusing the power to issue executive orders.

    Years of Senate Dem/socialists changing Senate rules at whim to suite their own agenda, marginalizing GOPers. Of trying to radically reshape the fundamental nature and values of this country by forcing small business owners to act in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs, as well as allowing men to decide for themselves that they want to use the ladies rest room or shower facilities. Of putting the interests of illegal aliens above those of citizens and legal residents in matters of economics and, more importantly, safety; just ask Kate Steinle’s father.

    All of that, and so much more, and Kraut accuses Trump of “reckless, narrow-minded and indiscriminate” policies? All I can say is “Wow”. At the very least that shows a clear lack of self-awareness.

    I’m sure that after decades of tepid, and sometimes non-existent, pushback from Republicans the Krauts of this world are totally shocked to find themselves facing a GOP President who is actually following through on his campaign promises, and who doesn’t care what they or their
    mainstream media allies think of him. We haven’t seen such behavior since Reagan. It must be very distressing!

    Well, all I can say is, get used to it.

  • Ron Bischof

    “We just have to get out and meet our neighbors, ask them what kind of America they want, and help them get involved in creating it.

    We can have an impact now with our neighbors and our local officials, in the election two years from now, and again four years from now. We don’t have to all agree on everything, just on some important things, and focus on those.” – Henry Knebel

    This is the crux of our philosophical disagreement, Mr. Kraut. Democrats like yourself and Mr. Knebel believe that government creates the “kind of America” they want. In fact, a 2012 DNC video stated government is “the thing we all belong to”, positing our society is centered around it.

    No. That’s fundamentally different than what our Founders and the rest of we non-Democrats know or desire, i.e. a society based on individual liberty. This conflation between government and society isn’t new and Frédéric Bastiat addressed it in his seminal work The Law.

    Until Democrats comprehend that their governing philosophy has become fundamentally antithetical to the values of our Constitution and those that reside outside Democratic enclaves, no amount of “making nice” or massaging their “messaging” will bring them out of their political wilderness.

    Regarding your assertion of a unifying grass roots movement, your fellow citizens haven’t failed to note the unmasked rage, crude signs/costumes, anarchist violence and disconnect from reality revealed in the protests.

    Your party has a lot of work to do internally, Mr. Kraut. It’s not us. It’s you.

  • lois eisenberg

    * “Trump’s firing of the Attorney General sets a dangerous precedent”
    * “Trump’s many lies will pose many dangers”
    * “Trump is recklessly reversing America’s progress in Iraq”
    * “Trump’s evil and inhumane travel ban isn’t about making America
    safe, its about kicking Muslims around”
    * “Trump’s execution order on immigration is a self-inflicted wound”
    * “Trump’s plan for deregulation is mindless and irresponsible”
    * “Trump’s wall is fencing off an alliance in good standing!!!!
    * “Trump’s go-it-alone strategy is dangerous for our core values “

  • lois eisenberg

    “Britons oppose visit by Trump”
    1.5 million people have signed a petition urging the British Government
    to cancel a state visit by Trump because he could embarrass
    Queen Elizabeth 11. ********

  • lois eisenberg

    President Bannon’s way is going to lead to disaster !!!!!!!!