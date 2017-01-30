Lt. Brenda Cambra, who rose through the ranks of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, has retired after 30 years.

“I plan to travel and spend time with my family and friends,” Cambra said Friday, her last day as the person in charge of the sheriff’s Detective Section.

Of all various responsibilities she’s held over the past three decades, the job she favored most, she said, was having worked as a detective with the Special Victims Bureau.

“(I was) really was able to help the victims and put the people who preyed on the weak behind bars,” she said.

Cambra started out with sheriff’s station working in the jails, “like most deputies do,” she said.

And, as all deputies experience, she was trained in the use of a revolver and put on patrol.

Cambra noted in her farewell note Friday that her training and patrolling happened long ago “before they had computers in the cars or even hand held radios.”

She worked as a patrol deputy in Antelope valley “before there were two stations up there.”

Cambra then learned about dealing with reporters as Media Liaison for the sheriff’s station, writing press releases and doing stand ups for some of the “big stories.”

Most notable from that time, she said, was writing press releases during the Deputy Jake Kuredjian Shooting in Stevenson Ranch “while other PIO’s were at the scene doing the media standups and assisting media on scene.”

Kuredjian was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2001.

When she was promoted to lieutenant, Cambra worked with “some of the best deputies on the Department.”

At that post, she became involved in the formation of the station’s Juvenile Intervention Team and the Crime Prevention Unit.

“Both teams are very effective in the mission of suppressing crime and solving community problems in Santa Clarita,” Cambra said. “I really enjoyed working for the City of Santa Clarita. I am impressed with the way they really support the community and the mission of public safety.

“I am happy to live in such a well-run city,” she said.

Her most recent job overseeing the Detective Bureau she called “very rewarding.

“The detectives at the station are hardworking and dedicated to their cases,” she said.

“They work well with each other and with the patrol deputies always offering to help and support when it is needed.”

Cambra expressed praise and respect for her boss, Captain Roosevelt Johnson whom she called “action oriented …. accomplished … a truly good person.

“I’m very glad I got the chance to work with him,” she said.

