Local nonprofit organizations have until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to submit nominations for the 2017 Man and Woman of the Year awards. All nominees and their nominating organizations will be honored at Man and Woman of the Year activities, including a paparazzi party on March 15 and the actual Man and Woman of the Year banquet on May 5. Organizations that have a nomination in the works and need a very short extension should contact mwoy@hometownstation.com. Nominations sent by regular mail must be postmarked by the nomination deadline.

Nominations can be done online at www.scvmw.com, and rules for the award are available on that website under the “submit nomination” tab. The final man and woman of the year winners will be selected from among the nominees and announced at the May 5 banquet. The two winners each receive up to $1000 to donate to the nonprofit(s) of their choice.

In selecting their nominees, non-profits should consider the nominee’s overall volunteer effort, years of service, impact on and commitment to the nominating organization, and the number of 501(c)(3) organizations the nominee has served.

Nominating organizations should be prepared to submit information on their organization, name and contact information for the nominee, the formal nomination form (either the hard copy received in the mail in early January or the form downloaded from the Man/Woman of the Year web site). The nomination should include information on how the nominee’s volunteerism has impacted the nominating organization and the community, and other contributions made by the nominee that should be considered in the selection. Those contributions can include special personal effort, in-kind or intangible contributions, and outstanding leadership.

A biography and photography of the nominee should also be included.