One person was injured and rushed to the hospital early Monday morning following a solo vehicle crash in Valencia.

The traffic collision happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. on McBean Parkway, just north of Fairview Drive.

“We received this call as an overturned vehicle,” Inspector Gustavo Medina with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Monday morning.

Although paramedics found no one trapped inside the vehicle, they treated one person for injuries.

“Paramedics went with the patient to the hospital,” Medina said.

