Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

One person was injured and rushed to the hospital early Monday morning following a solo vehicle crash in Valencia.

The traffic collision happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. on McBean Parkway, just north of Fairview Drive.

“We received this call as an overturned vehicle,”  Inspector Gustavo Medina with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Monday morning.

Although paramedics found no one trapped inside the vehicle, they treated one person for injuries.

“Paramedics went with the patient to the hospital,” Medina said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.