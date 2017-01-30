Ben Seymour’s evaluation of his 2016 football season differs from the opinion of just about everyone else.

The Valencia High coaching staff believes the sophomore defensive end can become one of the program’s greatest-ever defensive players.

Foothill League coaches named him co-Defensive Player of The Year.

The Signal named him first-team All-Santa Clarita Valley.

“I thought my season wasn’t very good,” Seymour said Monday, after a year in which he made 20 tackles for loss and gave offensive coordinators constant headaches. “I thought there was a lot of room for me to improve in all the little details, so that’s why all these awards were surprising. I viewed the season as an OK season.”

Cal-Hi Sports became the latest to say otherwise this month when the high school sports website named Seymour and teammate Mykael Wright to its All-State sophomore team.

Santa Clarita Christian senior Jacob Moss joined the duo as a Cal-Hi Sports honoree over the weekend. He made the site’s All-State small schools first-team offense, eliciting the same reaction Moss has had to previous honors.

“It was pretty cool to have SCCS on the map,” Moss said Monday. “… I couldn’t have done it without the coaches, my family, my team and God.”

Moss especially credited Cardinals offensive coordinator Chazz Anderson, who in his three years with the program has installed a heady, college-style offense

“I wouldn’t have had any of these numbers without him,” said Moss, who broke several school career records after catching 112 passes for 1,601 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He rushed for another 429 yards and six TDs.

Wright made an impact at receiver for Valencia, but he was honored by Cal-Hi Sports for his work as a defensive back (he made the site’s first-team defense).

Wright intercepted seven passes and recovered a fumble in 11 games after sitting out Valencia’s first two contests because of CIF transfer rules.

Seymour, also a Cal-Hi Sports first-teamer on defense, made nine sacks. Still, he’s hoping for better play in his junior and senior campaigns.

Seymour, who moved from Nebraska to the SCV as a 4-year-old, hopes to improve his hand placement on offensive tackles and his defensive reads.

Even if he does, though, it’s unlikely he’ll believe the high praise of his coaches.

“It’s a shock,” he said of hearing coaches talk about his potential, “… We’ve had some amazing players on defense. I don’t view myself as one of the best or having the potential to be one of the best. Valencia has a huge history of really good players on defense.”