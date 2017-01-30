Last week, The Master’s University men’s and women’s basketball teams both beat William Jessup University and Menlo College on the road, while TMU’s baseball team kicked off its season with a three-game series sweep against Marymount.

Men’s basketball

TMU’s men’s basketball team continued its 2016-17 campaign last week by beating Menlo 84-65 on Thursday in Atherton, and then No. 16 William Jessup University 79-65 on Saturday in Rocklin.

The Mustangs’ overall record improved to 17-3 and 6-3 in Golden State Athletic Conference play. So far this season, TMU is 4-2 against NAIA nationally ranked opponents after Saturday’s game against the Warriors.

On Thursday against the Oaks, TMU’s Reid Shackelford led all scorers with 24 points, going 9-16 overall from the field and 5-10 from behind the arc. Then, on Saturday, Shackelford posted a game-high 21 points. Based on his outstanding performances, Shackelford was named the GSAC’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Now, the Mustangs will return to Placerita Canyon for a pair of GSAC games. On Wednesday, TMU will host San Diego Christian at 7:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the Mustangs will welcome No. 7 Biola to Bross Court for a 7:30 p.m. showdown.

Women’s basketball

TMU’s women’s basketball snapped its two-game losing streak last Thursday evening after beating the Menlo College Oaks 70-65 in Atherton.

TMU’s Bianca Cubello led all scorers by posting an evening-high 16 points. Joining Cubello by scoring in double figures was Megan Lindsley (15 points), Sabrina Thompson (14), and Ashley Bartow. Defensively, Cubello led TMU with eight rebounds.

Then, on Saturday, TMU beat William Jessup University 59-42 Saturday afternoon in Rocklin.

TMU outscored the Warriors for three out of the game’s four quarters (18-12, 12-8, 21-12, 8-10). The Lady Mustangs led the Warriors for 38 minutes and 46 seconds and only had to battle through two lead changes.

Cubello, who went 11-11 on free throws, highlighted the box score by leading all scorers with 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two blocks, and two steals.

As a team TMU went 17-48 (35 percent) from the field, 6-23 (26 percent) on three-pointers, and 19-22 (86 percent) on free throws.

With the wins, No. 20 TMU’s record improved to 14-6 overall and 4-5 in Golden State Athletic Conference play.

Now, the Lady Mustangs will return to Bross Court for a pair of conference games. On Wednesday, TMU will host San Diego Christian at 5:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the Lady Mustangs will welcome No. 21 Biola to the Placerita Canyon for a 5:30 p.m. tilt.

Baseball

Last Friday, TMU’s baseball team opened the 2017 season by rallying past Marymount University 9-8 at the MLB Academy in Compton.

Junior transfer Nate Bonsell earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and fellow junior Scott Savage picked up the save after setting the Mariners down in order in the last of the ninth.

Elsewhere on the Mustang pitching staff, starting pitcher Jason Karkenny did the lion’s share of work on Friday by throwing six innings. Karkenny gave up four hits and one run, but struck out three batters.

Michael Sexton went 1-2 with two RBI and scored three runs while Max Maitland went 1-4, scored twice, and drove in a run.

TMU then completed the three-game series sweep with a pair of victories in Saturday’s doubleheader by scores of 10-4 and 5-2.

Bonsell’s four innings of work earned him the victory in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, while Junior Scott Savage earned his second save in as many days with 2-1/3 innings of shutout relief work in the nightcap. Savage allowed two hits and struck out three.

TMU will return to Lou Herwaldt Stadium on Tuesday, when the Mustangs put their pre-season No. 11 NAIA national ranking on the line, as they welcome NCCAA member, Bethesda University of California, to Placerita Canyon for a 2:00 p.m. first pitch.

For more information about The Master’s University Athletics, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @TMUAthletics.