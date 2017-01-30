Castaic Union School District Governing Board Member Victor Torres submitted his letter or resignation to the district and Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools this month.

According to the Castaic Union School District, the resignation will be effective Feb. 17, 2017.

Torres submitted his resignation letter to Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo Jan. 23, 2017.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the community and students of Castaic for near 8 years,” the letter read.

Torres was first elected to the board in 2009 and was re-elected in 2013. He has been a member of Santa Clarita School Boards Trustee Association since 2009 and currently serves as the Region 22 Director of California School Boards Association representing North Los Angeles County.

The Castaic Governing Board will hold a special meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss the provisional appointment process to fill the remained of Torres term, which is set to continue through November 2017.

At the meeting board members will discuss the provisional appointment process before beginning the interview process.

