Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Kayla Konrad setting the Valencia girls basketball record Friday by scoring 35 points in a 72-15 victory at West Ranch was that the senior achieved the feat without playing in the fourth quarter.

Konrad surpassed the Vikings’ single-game mark of 34 points set by Kelley Tarver in 2003 and equaled in 2011 by Kalia Summerlin.

Had Konrad continued to play in the final quarter, she likely would have set records for most points scored in a league game, as well as the best single-game performance by a Foothill player.

Former Hart standout Ashlee Trebilcock had 38 points against Valencia in 2005. Burbank graduate Christine Kepenekian scored 40 points in a 2002 game against Montclair Prep, which featured future professional Eshaya Murphy, who played for six WNBA franchises during an eight-year career after graduating from USC.

Burbank left after the 2005-06 season, along with rival Burroughs, to move to the Pacific League.

Konrad is also closing in on Tarver’s career scoring record of 1,773 points. Entering today’s game at Golden Valley, Konrad has 1,615 points in 102 career games.

But the main statistic Konrad is concerned with is helping Valencia win at least a share of a fifth consecutive league title, a streak previously accomplished by only Hart and Canyon.

“It doesn’t matter where our scoring comes from as long as we win. My job as a leader is to take the shot when it’s open or set my teammates up for opportunities because they work just as hard as I do,” Konrad said. “I still have a lot of improving to do, just like we do as a team. These games are all about getting ready for Canyon and building toward the playoffs.”

BOYS NOTE

West Ranch’s boys basketball team couldn’t have started its Foothill League schedule in more disappointing fashion, surrendering a combined 150 points in losses to Valencia and Saugus.

But the Wildcats (12-9 overall, 4-2 Foothill) have responded with their first four-game winning streak of the season, relying on their best defensive stretch to remain in a three-way tie for first place with Hart (15-7, 4-2) and Golden Valley (10-12, 4-2).

West Ranch limited Valencia (11-11, 3-3) to 10 second-half points Friday in a 54-35 victory, achieving a four-game league winning streak for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats will try to win five consecutive Foothill games for the first time since 2013 tonight at Saugus (14-8, 3-3).

“We were too one-dimensional. We needed to be more consistent with our effort and our defense and controlling the boards,” said West Ranch coach Shant Bicakci, whose team hasn’t been swept by Saugus since 2010.

“After 0-2, we really didn’t have much of a choice. At that point, it was either sink or swim. Our seniors really needed to step up as leaders. We needed to play desperate and compete at both ends, not just on offense.”

Valencia hit five 3-pointers in the first half Friday, but made only five field goals in the second half. The Vikings were held scoreless for more than seven minutes, resulting in a 15-0 West Ranch run.

“Even if we’re up by 20, we still need to play like we’re down,” said junior Austin Galuppo, who followed his league record 51 points Jan. 24 at Golden Valley with 17 points against Valencia.

“Even though we’ve won four in a row, we can’t take anything for granted. We know anyone on this team is capable of scoring, but if we’re going to keep winning, we all have to defend.”